Julia Louis-Dreyfus: Complaining About PC Culture Is ‘A Red Flag’

Julia Louis-Dreyfus isn’t here for comedians who say PC culture is killing comedy.

The “Veep” star and recipient of the 2018 Mark Twain Award for Comedy made clear to Vogue on Thursday that she doesn’t sympathize with the complaints of comedians — such as, say, her former co-star Jerry Seinfeld — that political correctness is holding them back from doing their work.

“When it comes to being ‘politically correct’ for me, that’s a red flag word because ultimately, for me — and this is my opinion — that’s born out of ultimately being kind,” the multiple Emmy winner explained. “So for me, ‘politically correct’ means, you know, be a human being, be mindful of being kind. And it doesn’t mean you can’t satirize. And it doesn’t mean that you can’t take snark to DEFCON 5. But I think you and I both know that there’s a difference. And I do believe that when people talk about, Oh, I have to be so politically correct here, that’s a buzzword for something else that I don’t subscribe to anyway.”

Although Louis-Dreyfus’ hit HBO comedy “Veep” uses plenty of misogynistic and other potentially offensive humor, the 58-year-old actress thinks the jokes shouldn’t offend because of their context.

“We’re making a satirical show about political culture,” she told Vogue. “And right now extreme times call for extreme comedy. It may seem strange to say, but I think that we are all playing horrendous people on this show. So it’s not like we’re advocating for these behaviors. In fact, quite the opposite. You’re laughing at these heinous people.”

Louis-Dreyfus’ comments to Vogue echo remarks she gave to Time in February.

“I think as soon as people start bitching about ‘politically correct,’ it’s a term for something else,” she told the magazine, adding, “I’m in favor of political correctness. I’m suspicious of those who have a problem with it. I think it is language for something else ― for ‘It’s O.K. to make racist jokes,’ or ‘It’s O.K. to make violence-against-women jokes.’”

Selina Meyer, er, Julia Louis-Dreyfus for president!