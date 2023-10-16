Julia Fox Thinks Sai De Silva Was Projecting

Down the Drain author and Bravo superfan Julia Fox shares her opinions with a round of “BravOH No She Didn’t!” Julia thinks The Real Housewives of New York City’s Sai De Silva getting upset with Brynn Whitfield over Ubah Hassan’s Mr. Connecticut when she was the one who spilled the tea in the first place was a projection of her own guilt and feeling like she fumbled. Julia also reveals that Jessel Taank is her favorite RHONY lady, but thinks her accent does her in because she unintentionally comes off as being pompous.

