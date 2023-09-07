What did Julia Fox wear at NYFW to cause such controversy — and how did she respond?

Julia Fox is causing quite the stir online because of her daring outfits at this year's New York Fashion Week. (Getty Images)

Julia Fox, the style icon known for pushing boundaries with her fashion choices, made a bold statement on Tuesday night during New York Fashion Week.

Fox attended the Naomi Campbell x Pretty Little Thing show, and was far from the only star to preview Campbell’s first collaboration with the UK-based fashion retailer joining the likes of Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman, who were seated in the front row during the supermodel's show.

Julia Fox, Emily Ratajkowski and Tommy Dorfman attend the Naomi Campbell x Pretty Little Thing runway show in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Needless to say, the internet is ablaze about Fox's nearly-nude ensemble — and curious about what else she wore to kick off the semi-annual fashion event. Here's what you need to know. (Warning: Some readers may find the images risqué.)

What did Julia Fox wear?

The 33-year-old actress and model dazzled in a minuscule silver chain bra adorned with oval nipple pasties, paired with a matching metal thong.

Julia Fox attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

To contrast the barely-there outfit, Fox donned a black leather trench coat from Campbell's PLL collection and accessorized with above-the-ankle leather boots. She wore her hair straight with copper-toned ends and topped off the look with a striking black lip and smokey metallic eye makeup.

Julia Fox at supermodel Naomi Campbell's Pretty Little Thing runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway in Lower Manhattan on Sept. 5. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

At the Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds event on Wednesday evening, the Uncut Gems star wore a sexy halter top and minidress made of wrist watches.

Julia Fox at Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds wearing a floor-length black coat atop a tiny, two-piece outfit made entirely of watches. (Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

Concluding the night, Fox attended a Victoria's Secret NYFW event where she wore a silvery sheer dress over an all-white lingerie set. To complete the look, she rocked angel wings made of black ribbon.

Fox spreading her wings at the Victoria's Secret New York Fashion Week kickoff event in New York City on Sept. 6. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

What are people saying?

However daring Fox’s looks were, it wasn’t void of criticism as commenters on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) shared their opinions on her outfits.

“Can someone just buy her some clothes?!? She always neked!!,” one person wrote on a post by Page Six.

“If she doesn't dress outrageous, she brings nothing to the table,” another added.

“A clearly beautiful woman who thinks delulu is the solulu,” chimed in another.

But adoration for Fox and her overall “vibe” carried over to a post shared by Victoria’s Secret that highlighted her involvement in this year’s VS Tour.

“I think she is awesome,” wrote one, with another adding: “I got your vibe. I love this.”

“Giving dark feminine angel vibes,” a fan added.

How has she responded to criticism?

In a candid interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox addressed the backlash by humorously questioning why her body became the subject of scrutiny.

“I got in trouble for that one,” she admitted. “There were a lot of haters, being like, ‘This is unacceptable. This is setting such a bad example.’ But, it’s like, ‘Why?’ It’s just my body.

“Is my body, like, ugly? Is my body a crime?” she added. “Did my body slap your grandma? The way that they were acting, it was like, ‘What the heck?!'”

Fox at the Pandora Celebrates Lab-Grown Diamonds event for New York Fashion Week. (Daniel Zuchnik/WWD via Getty Images)

Later musing about her everyday aesthetic, she told ET, “If people could see what I dress like in my day to day, it’s literally like boxers, stained, dirty T-shirts, Adidas slides. It’s not this. That’s kind of why when I do get dressed up, I want to go all out because my real life is so unglamorous.”

Has Fox received criticism before?

This isn’t the first time Fox's fashion has stirred conversations. In May 2022, she was spotted in a bra and underwear set by Alexander Wang at a supermarket, causing buzz online.

julia fox grocery shopping in los angeles pic.twitter.com/0ekD5EpN7r — ethel cains fly (@ethelfiles) May 15, 2022

Addressing those reactions, Fox shared a meme of herself on her Instagram Stories at the time that read: “When it’s laundry day but you have errands to run.”

She later added: “I just think that if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol.”

— Additional reporting by Chrissy Nguyen