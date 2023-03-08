Judy Blume and Her Fans Explore Author's Legacy in Trailer for New Documentary Judy Blume Forever

The life and work of celebrated author Judy Blume is set to be documented in the upcoming film Judy Blume Forever.

On Wednesday, Imagine Documentaries and Prime Video exclusively shared the trailer for Judy Blume Forever with PEOPLE. The documentary's trailer showcases Blume, 85, impact on her fans as filmmakers Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok explore the author's "journey from fearful, imaginative child to storytelling pioneer who elevated the physical and emotional lives of kids and teens, to banned writer who continues to fight back against censorship today," according to an official synopsis from the film's Sundance Film Festival page, where it had its world premiere in January.

The film includes aspects of animation intended to "celebrate the magic and awkwardness of being young," as well as conversations with authors, artists and fans as they celebrate Blume's legacy.

The documentary centers around "the woman whose trailblazing books changed the way millions of readers understand themselves, their sexuality, and what it means to grow up," per an official synopsis.

"Everything I learned about sex or crushes, I learned from Judy," Molly Ringwald says in the trailer.

Co-director Wolchok tells PEOPLE in a statement that the filmmakers "wanted to explore why Judy was drawn to writing about the cusp, that liminal moment between childhood and adolescence" with the movie.

"We wanted to tell a feminist coming-of-age story about a woman who pushed back against societal expectations to find her voice," Wolchok says. "And in finding her voice, changed her own life and the lives of generations of readers."

Wolchok adds that her and Pardo were surprised at Blume's career-long "fierce opposition to right wing censors," while Pardo tells PEOPLE she was surprised to find out just how much fan mail the author receives.

"Kids poured their hearts out to her, and very often, she wrote back," Pardo says. "There are some readers she even corresponded with over decades. The level of intimacy in the letters said so much to us about how connected readers felt to Judy, and how meaningful it is to kids when a book makes them feel safe."

The upcoming film from Imagine Documentaries is not the only Blume-related movie coming out in April. On April 28, Lionsgate is releasing an adaptation of Blume's 1970 novel Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret, which stars Abby Ryder Fortson as the titular 11-year-old, with Rachel McAdams as Margaret's mom Barbara and Kathy Bates as Margaret's grandmother Sylvia.

Judy Blume Forever will begin streaming on Prime Video April 21.