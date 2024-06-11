Judge orders Young Thug’s attorney to serve jail time after being held in contempt of court

Young Thug’s attorney, Brian Steel, has been ordered to serve jail time after he was taken into custody and charged with contempt of court.

On Monday, Judge Ural Glanville ordered Steel to spend the next 10 weekends at the Fulton County Jail.

That’s a total of 20 days.

This comes after Steel was taken into custody after he refused the judge’s request to answer how he heard about a “secret” meeting between prosecutors, the judge, and a key witness in the YSL trial, Kenneth Copeland, Monday morning.

Judge Glanville gave Steel five minutes to disclose the source of information about the meeting.

He did not budge.

Steel asked if he could serve those days in Cobb County with his client Young Thug.

Glanville said he was OK with that and will work on getting that approved.

Steel is required to report to jail this Friday.

According to the court order, Steel is to report to the Fulton County Jail at 7:00 p.m. on Fridays and will be released at 7:00 p.m. on Sundays.

