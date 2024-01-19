Judge Judy To Appear At Nikki Haley’s New Hampshire Rally In Final Days Before Primary

Nikki Haley’s presidential race is entering the final days before the New Hampshire primary with some celebrity support: Judge Judy Sheindlin.

The Haley campaign said that Sheindlin, who announced her endorsement earlier this month, will join the candidate at a rally on Sunday in Exeter, NH.

More from Deadline

Haley posted about Sheindlin’s support on X/Twitter, writing, “Hard truths from Judge Judy.”

Sheindlin said, “Neither Biden nor Trump would know a Houthi from a salami unless someone whispered in their ear or spelled it out from them on a Teleprompter. We need a president like Haley who knows what’s happening — because that’s essential to knowing how to respond.”

Sheindlin produces and stars in Amazon Freevee’s Judy Justice and will headline Justice on Trial , a courtroom docudrama focusing on seminal cases.

Sheindlin backed Michael Bloomberg in his 2020 presidential bid, but otherwise said that she had stayed away from politics except to vote.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.