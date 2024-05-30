Judge Astonished After Man With Suspended License Appears On Zoom Court Hearing While Driving

A Michigan judge was left astonished after a defendant with a suspended license appeared at his virtual court hearing while driving. The now-viral incident has taken social media by storm since the honorable Cedric Simpson's YouTube livestream showed defendant Corey Harris joining the May 15 Zoom call as he finished parking his vehicle. "Mr. Harris, are you driving?” Simpson asked, adding, "I don't even know why he would do that." Harris' public defender confirmed that he indeed was operating a moving vehicle, as both Simpson and Harris looked dumbfounded. Judge Simpson proceeded to revoke Harris' bond and order him to report to the Washtenaw County jail that night. Per CNN, Harris, who was reportedly charged with driving on a suspended license back in October 2023, has a pretrial hearing on June 5. "This is an ongoing case and Washtenaw County has no comment. We are allowing the process to move forward so that justice may prevail," Harris' public defender told CNN.

