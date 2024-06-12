Judge Approves Six-Month Stay In Janel Grant Lawsuit, McMahon Spokesperson Issues Statement

There has been a new update in the lawsuit against Vince McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis.

As reported by Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, a new filing shows that Judge Jeffrey A. Meyer agreed to effectively pause the lawsuit by approving a six-month stay on the case. As part of the ruling, the defendants’ motions to compel arbitration are denied for the time being. The motions may be renewed when the stay is over. Additionally, Grant’s motion to strike part of Vince McMahon’s previous filing was denied as moot.

The parties involved previously agreed to pause the suit while the federal investigation of the matter continued.

Janel Grant filed her lawsuit against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, on January 25. She alleged that McMahon and John Laurinaitis engaged in sexual assault and sexual trafficking of her.

Vince McMahon Spokesperson Issues Statement

Per Thurson, a spokesperson for Vince McMahon issued the following statement to Wrestlenomics:

“Mr. McMahon is eager to prove Ms. Grant’s claims are false and expose her lies, but did not object to the government’s request to pause the matter in connection with the investigation regarding disclosures at WWE. Following the six-month stay, when his legal team is able to get discovery and depose Ms. Grant and others, the evidence will show the relationship was consensual and Ms. Grant’s allegations are malicious fabrications of a jilted lover.”

