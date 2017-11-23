Jude Law set for Captain Marvel

Jude Law is in talks to join the forthcoming Captain Marvel movie, according to reports.

Sources tell Variety that Law is circling the male lead role opposite Brie Larson in the forthcoming Marvel movie.

It’s said that the part is that of Doctor Walter Lawson from the comic books, aka Mar-Vell, who is the mentor to Larson’s Carol Danvers.

Lawson is a Kree, the alien race from the Marvel comics, and who was the original Captain Marvel.

Larson’s character, meanwhile, is an Air Force pilot who finds her DNA melded with Kree DNA after encountering some of the race’s advanced technology.

It’s thought that Law’s character will be assisting Brie’s Carol Danvers in controlling her new superpowers.

The movie will be set in the 90s, prior to the formation of the Avengers, with the villains being the shapeshifting Skrull, the evil rivals to the Kree, lead by Rogue One’s Ben Mendelsohn.

It’s due out in March, 2019.

Law is next up in the sequel to Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, playing the young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

