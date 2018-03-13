Jude Law’s Dumbledore seen in first trailer for Fantastic Beasts sequel

Jude Law is the third actor to play Dumbledore, the beloved wizard created by JK Rowling.

The first trailer for the forthcoming Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them sequel has been released, giving fans a glimpse of newcomer Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore for the first time.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the second film in the Harry Potter spin-off series, and sees Eddie Redmayne reprise his role as clumsy magical creature enthusiast Newt Scamander, and Johnny Depp returning as Gellert Grindelwald.

Law makes his debut as Dumbledore in the JK Rowling-penned film, which is set decades before the wizard became the headmaster of Hogwarts School in Rowling’s original series.

In the trailer, he hints that he is working with Scamander – his former student – and warns him against dark wizard Grindelwald.

In the original Harry Potter films, the role of Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris and then Michael Gambon, following Harris’ death.

Depp is also seen in the trailer in character as the white-haired Grindelwald after previously having a brief appearance in the first film in the trilogy.

His appearance in the film was marred by controversy last year when a number of fans of the wizarding franchise expressed their disappointment in his return after he was accused of domestic violence by ex-wife Amber Heard in 2016.

Rowling said the stories “deeply concerned” her at the time, while Depp was filming his small part in the first film, and that she and director David Yates did consider recasting the role for the sequel.

However, she said that, while she understands that not all fans will be satisfied, she is “genuinely happy” to have Depp play a leading character.

Depp and Heard split in April 2016 after 15 months of marriage amid claims of domestic abuse. They later issued a joint statement saying there was “never any intent of physical or emotional harm”.

The new film sees Ezra Miller return as disturbed child Credence Barebone, Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski and Carmen Ejogo as Seraphina Picquery.

Zoe Kravitz also appears as the mysterious Leta Lestrange, after having a cameo in the first film.

Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find them was one of the biggest films of 2016 following its release in November that year, raking in more than £54 million at the UK box office.

