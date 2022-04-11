The Judds Are Reuniting for The Final Tour: ‘This Tour Is a Celebration’ for Fans

The Judds‘ Naomi and Wynonna Judd are set to hit the road for their first tour in more than a decade, the duo announced Monday (April 11). Their 10-show trek, The Final Tour, launches Friday, Sept. 30, in Grand Rapids, Mich., at the Van Andel Arena.

Produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, the tour will include stops in Green Bay, Wis.; Duluth, Ga.; Biloxi, Miss.; and more, before wrapping Oct. 28 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Martina McBride will join the tour as a special guest on select dates.

More from Billboard

“The fans have always been my family of choice. I love them dearly, so I’m chompin’ at the bit to belt out our hits and reconnect with them once again. The cherry on top is singing with my beloved, wild and extremely talented daughter … the best singer of any genre, Wynonna!” Naomi said in a statement. “She asked me if I was still going to twist, twirl and crack jokes. I answered, ‘Heck yeah! I’m too old to grow up now!’”



“What I’m looking forward to most is celebrating Judd music with the fans. Mom and I have had quite the journey over the last 38 years, and the fans have been with us through it all,” Wynonna added. “This tour is a celebration for them!”



“The Judds were my very first concert and this is a full circle moment for us,” Sandbox Entertainment president/CEO Jason Owen said via a statement. “Launching Sandbox Live with The Judds The Final Tour makes perfect sense. We are so proud to produce their epic return to live concerts with our partners at Live Nation and Leslie Cohea and the incredible team at Sandbox.”

Tickets for the tour will go on sale to the general public beginning April 15.

The Judds will also perform their signature hit “Love Can Build a Bridge,” with Nashville’s Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum as their background, Monday evening’s (April 11) CMT Music Awards. In addition to the tour and CMT Music Awards performance, the duo will be officially enshrined in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in May.



See a full list of The Judds’ The Final Tour dates below:

Story continues

Sept. 30: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, MI

Oct. 1: Huntington Center, Toldeo, OH

Oct. 7: Denny Sanford Premier Center, Sioux Falls, SD

Oct. 8: Resch Center, Green Bay, WI

Oct. 14: Gas South Arena, Duluth, GA

Oct. 15: Propst Arena at The Von Braun Center, Huntsville, AL

Oct. 21: Choctaw Grand Theater, Durant, OK

Oct. 22: Dickies Arena, Ft. Worth, TX

Oct. 27: Mississippi Coast Coliseum, Biloxi, MS

Oct. 28: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Click here to read the full article.