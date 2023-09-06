Judd Apatow On Memories With Matt Reeves: ‘He Got the Batman. I Got the Virgin’

Judd-Apatow-JJ-Abrams-Matt-Reeves - Credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

With TV and films stalled due to the ongoing writers and actors strike, filmmaker J.J. Abrams and director Judd Apatow sat down for a virtual conversation with ED Solomon on Tuesday evening to talk in-depth about their writing process and working alongside filmmaker Matt Reeves as teenagers. During the 11th episode of The Black List’s Word by Word, the trio veered clear of conversations about the double strike.

At the start of the conversation, Solomon shared that Abrams and Apatow were eager to jump on the episode when learning it would raise funds for writers, actors and crew members. After pushing back on Hollywood’s Aug. 11 counteroffer, the Writer’s Guild of America has been striking for more than four months, waiting for a fair counteroffer. SAG-AFTRA joined the picket lines July 17. But a moderator informed attendees in the chat forum to refrain from asking questions about the strike, noting that the conversation was intended to focus on the the creative writing process.

Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin) shared tips for hopeful filmmakers that he learned from writer David Milch writing classes at the WGA theater, which took place during the 2007-2008 writers strike. The Knocked Up director recalled an exercise where he was asked to write for 20 minutes, then at the end, immediately delete it. “It’s a kind of exercise that’s terrifying because you’re like, ‘but what if something is great?” he said. “And that’s why I think he thinks you have to throw it out because the exercise is not about an outcome. It’s about learning to connect with your creative spirit.”

While claiming not to brag, Apatow proceeded to reveal his autograph collection of actor Burt Reynolds (Boogie Nights), actor Hal Linden (Barney Miller), and Carlo Rambaldi, famous for his work on character E.T. in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

Next in the two-hour conversation, Abrams revealed driving with friends to Reynolds home and stealing a Newsweek magazine, with Reynolds on the cover, from his mailbox. Feeling guilty, they drove back and stuck it back in.

“There’s the character that returns the magazine, that’s Ed,” Apatow jokes, “and then there’s the character like me and J.J. who keep it and frame it and have it in our house.”

In another story, Abrams recalls “respicing” Steven Spielberg’s student films Firelight and Escape to Nowhere, alongside Reeves (The Batman, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes). Apatow attended the University of Southern California film school with Reeves and had aspirations of becoming a comedian, watching clips of Jay Leno’s stand up rather than researching movies for class. Knowing little about cinematography and feeling intimidated by Reeves, Apatow did what any normal person would, he says, and entered The Dating Game show. After dropping out of college and subsequently going to Acapulco with his new date, he admits he ultimately did alright.

“If you think, ‘everyone’s so much smarter than me and better than you,'” he says, “both me and Matt did well. He got the Batman. I got the Virgin.”

When it comes to breaking into a new genre Abrams shared that he’s considered pursuing a comedy, which Apatow endorsed. Apatow, who is best known for his work in comedy, says he gravitates toward life’s everyday dilemmas.

“The tiniest things in life that are so difficult to deal with is where my head naturally goes,” Apatow says. “I never think now this person should murder this person. I think the stakes are high with just someone in your family being pissed at you, but maybe I’ll get over that.”

Solomon teamed up with The Black List, which provides resource to entertainment workers, to host Word by Word in June. Recent episodes included guests Amy Schumer, Christopher McQuarrie, Boots Riley, Charlie Kaufman, Adele Lim, Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The talk raises funds for the Entertainment Community Fund, Hollywood Support Staff Relief Fund, and the Union Solidarity Coalition.

