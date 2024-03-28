JT Clears Her Name Of Drug Use Following Yung Miami Being Accused In Diddy Lawsuit

Yung Miami was recently accused of trafficking “pink cocaine” for Diddy as part of Lil’ Rod’s amended lawsuit. The internet narcotics then tried to link her City Girls comrade JT into the mix by saying she uses drugs, and the “No Bars” rapper was not having it.

Fans resurfaced a clip from a 2019 interview where they heard a suspicious noise and believed that JT was snorting something off-screen. “So that’s where JT getting that sh*t from? Makes perfect sense now,” they wrote, referring to her getting the drugs from the Caresha, Please host. She took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to quickly shut that narrative down.

“First of all I was in the half way house being drug tested EVERY night I went in!” she wrote. “I explained this YEARS ago I NEVER did cocaine & never will it actually destroyed my family! Y’all get on [here] making jokes about sh*t for sh*ts & giggles & don’t know ppl post trauma! Stop playing with me! PLEASE.”

Lil’ Rod amended his initial lawsuit this past Monday (March 25). He originally spoke about Diddy using “pink cocaine,” otherwise known as “tusi” but the updated version claimed that Yung Miami, Puff’s partner, was helping him to transport it.

“Plaintiff and the Combs Rico Enterprise were rehearsing for ‘Something in the Westival’ in Virginia,” the court documents read. “Plaintiff Jones personally witnessed Mr. Combs do a few lines of coke in his dressing room. Defendant Sean Combs wanted tuci but [Brendan Paul] forgot it, so Defendant Kristina Khorram called Yung Miami. Who then brought it on the private jet from Miami.”

The coincidence is interesting given the fact people were aware of the mogul and “Act Up” rapper’s relationship, and as the lawsuits came out, they continually wondered if she took part in any of Diddy’s many alleged crimes. As recently as this past Monday, one fan asked “Where Caresha at?” She replied, “Right here what’s up?”

This snowball continues to roll down the hill and pick up more people along the way. This week got off to a crazy start as Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami homes were raided on Monday. While the Bad Boy founder wasn’t in either residence, his sons Christian Combs and Justin Combs were found at his LA home. Homeland Security expert Hal Kempfer told Fox 11 that they were searching “laptops, flash drives, and anything that would connect Combs with the allegations.”

Puff’s legal team deemed the “military-level force” used to raid their client’s home as “excessive” and reiterated his innocence. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated,” Aaron Dyer, his attorney, said.

The former Making The Band star was found near an airport in Miami that same day and his private jet was tracked to Antigua. This story began in November 2023 when his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit for rape, sex trafficking, and other heinous crimes. Though they settled outside of court, it was the catalyst for several other sexual assault lawsuits to be thrown the former REVOLT owner’s way.

