Joy Behar takes nasty fall on 'The View' set

Joy Behar took a nasty fall on the set of The View.

The co-host of the ABC talk show called herself a "klutz" after the fall on Thursday's show — and cracked a joke about suing.

It happened as the co-hosts came out to set. As music blared and the audience clapped, the 79-year-old had trouble with her swivel chair and fell. There were audible gasps as she dropped to the floor, completely wiping out with her legs in the air. Her co-hosts rushed to her side but she swiftly recovered, coming to a seated position on the floor. Whoopi Goldberg and the others then helped her to her feet. As she took her seat, the audience cheered.

OMG! Joy missed a step and fell right before sitting down #TheView pic.twitter.com/kw0cUBq88Z — The Chat  (@LiveOnTheChat) March 3, 2022

"Twenty-five years that has never happened to me," the comedian said, quipping, “Who do I sue?”

Behar said that her husband, Steve Janowitz, was probably "home laughing."

When an audience member yelled, "I love you, Joy," she replied, "Thanks. Dead or alive!... I went flying... I just missed the step [getting into the chair], as usual."

Goldberg called the swivel chairs "terrible," showing the audience how fast they twirl around. "You touch it and you're on the ground."

Sunny Hostin chimed in, "It's happened to all of us."

Later in the show, Goldberg clarified that Sara Haines did "not trip" Behar. That was a text one of the co-hosts got during the break speculating on the incident.

Behar said she was also getting messages during the show about her "viral moment." She said frequent guest co-host Ana Navarro texted, "'Mamacita, are you okay?'"

Behar went on to say that she does "fall a lot" generally. But getting serious a moment, she mentioned Bob Saget's recent death after suffering blunt head trauma from a fall.

"If you hit your head and you feel dizzy or you have blurred vision or you feel like you want to go to sleep, go to the doctor because that will kill you," she said. "But I've fallen a lot. I fall all the time. I'm a klutz! But this chair, this chair was like the exorcist."

She said the chair "moved" when she tried to sit in it. "But you know what? I'm going to make a resolution. I'm going to make my behind a little bigger, just for the purpose of the chair."

Behar has been a co-host on The View since its 1997 debut. While she sat out Seasons 17 and 18, she returned after. She's the only original co-host still on the show, which is known for its "Hot Topics" segment and political commentary.