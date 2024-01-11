Joy Behar Claims She Turned Down ‘Ted Lasso’ Mom Role Because Of The UK Weather

81-year-old Joy Behar said Wednesday on the talk show’s Behind the Table podcast that she rejected the opportunity to play Ted Lasso’s mom in season 3.

By doing so, she gave up a role that scored actress Becky Ann Baker an Emmy nomination.

“You were contacted about the possibility to be on my favorite show of all time,” View producer Brian Teta said on the podcast. “You were dismissive of it because it would require you to spend your hiatus in London,” Teta added.

Behar blamed the unseasonable weather in the UK.

“It was too hot, you remember? There was a heat wave going on at that time, like, 100-degree weather, and I’d have to get on a plane and go in the middle of the heat? No,” Behar said. “Listen, I’m a writer, I write my own stuff, I don’t care about other people’s stuff. I don’t need to be in everything.”

Teta said Ted Lasso was “the hottest show on TV.”

Behar quickly countered. “It was not the hottest show on TV,” she said. “If they were doing it in the spring, I would’ve done it maybe, or in the fall, but not in the middle of the heat wave.”

When Teta mentioned the Emmy nod, Behar merely said, “Well, good for her,” Behar said. “Bravo.”

