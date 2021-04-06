Joss Whedon Told Gal Gadot to ‘Shut Up and Say the Lines’ on ‘Justice League’ Set (Report)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brian Welk
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Joss Whedon threatened Gal Gadot’s career after she pushed back on the director’s revised dialogue for “Justice League,” according to a story in The Hollywood Reporter.

The new detail that Whedon feuded with Gadot and even disparaged “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins came as part of a lengthy interview with Ray Fisher that goes into more detail about his ongoing criticisms of Warner Bros. executives and Whedon.

Fisher declined to comment to THR specifically on anything that transpired between Gadot and the “Justice League” director. But THR quoted a witness who later spoke with investigators as part of the studio’s look into the production who said, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal. He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie.”

Also Read: Ray Fisher Calls for WarnerMedia to Release 'Justice League' Investigation Findings

Additional sources who spoke with THR said Whedon clashed with other stars of the film, including Jeremy Irons, and Gadot and Jenkins took her complaints about revisions to the film to the chairman of Warner Bros., Kevin Tsujihara. Another source told THR that Gadot had “issues about her character being more aggressive than her character in ‘Wonder Woman.’ She wanted to make the character flow from one movie to the next.”

Katherine B. Forrest, a former federal judge and the investigator for Warner Bros. on “Justice League,” responded to the full interview with Ray Fisher:

“I have been asked by Warner Media to provide a statement regarding whether my investigation revealed supported evidence as to racial animus or insensitivity as to race or disability, and with regard to such allegations specifically directed at Jon Berg, Geoff Johns and Toby Emmerich. My investigation involved more than 80 interviews, the review of thousands of pages of documents, and over 2000 hours of work by me and my colleagues. I and my staff reached out twice to every member of the cast and crew involved in the ‘Justice League’ reshoots (more than 600 people), as well all of the individuals Ray Fisher specifically requested we interview. We spoke with every individual who would speak with us and all of the people that Mr. Fisher asked us to speak with. I found no credible support for claims of racial animus or racial or disability insensitivity.

A representative for Whedon declined to comment. A rep for Gadot did not respond to a request for comment, but Gadot told THR in a statement, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.” Warner Bros. did not have an additional comment beyond what was first shared with THR.

Also Read: Zack Snyder Wasn't Aware of Joss Whedon's Alleged 'Justice League' Abuse

In the piece, Fisher, who first brought up his complaints about the “Justice League” production last June, shared other details about his disagreements with DC Films executive Geoff Johns over his character Cyborg’s appearance. Fisher said Johns told him to “play the character less like Frankenstein and more like the kindhearted Quasimodo.”

Fisher also spoke about his concern over saying the line “Booyah!” because he didn’t want the only Black character in the film to be the one with a catchphrase; he compared the gimmick to other Black characters in pop culture like Gary Coleman’s “Whatchoo talkin’ ’bout, Willis?” and Jimmie Walker’s “Dy-no-mite!” He said Johns dismissed his uneasiness and felt the line would be “a fun moment of synergy.”

See more from Fisher’s interview with THR here.

Read original story Joss Whedon Told Gal Gadot to ‘Shut Up and Say the Lines’ on ‘Justice League’ Set (Report) At TheWrap

Recommended Stories

  • Joss Whedon threatened to harm Gal Gadot's career if she didn't say the lines he wrote for 'Justice League,' report says

    The Hollywood Reporter's sources say Whedon also made disparaging comments about "Wonder Woman" director Patty Jenkins.

  • Joss Whedon Reportedly Threatened to Harm Gal Gadot’s Career During ‘Justice League’ Clash

    Whedon allegedly told star Gadot that "he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines."

  • Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s Romantic Comedy ‘Ticket to Paradise’ Sets 2022 Release Date

    Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s romantic comedy “Ticket to Paradise” is coming to movie theaters next year. The Universal Pictures film, which reunites the “Ocean’s Eleven” co-stars and longtime friends, will debut on Sept. 30, 2022. Directed by Ol Parker (“Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again,” “Best Exotic Marigold Hotel”), the story centers on Clooney […]

  • ‘The Nevers’ Star Laura Donnelly Explains What a ‘Never’ Is – and Why It’s Never Said in the Show

    Joss Whedon’s fantasy series “The Nevers” premieres Sunday on HBO. The show, which Whedon exited for personal reasons after the first six episodes of Season 1 had wrapped production, stars Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly as the leaders of a group of people who have spontaneously developed supernatural abilities in Victorian England. Within the show’s universe, these outliers are referred to as “The Touched.” So then why is the show called “The Nevers” — a term which you actually never hear used in the show’s first episode? “Joss had said way back at the beginning, before we went into production, that it speaks to the concept of these people who should have never existed,” Donnelly, who plays Amalia True, a quick-fisted widow with the ability to see glimpses of the future, told TheWrap. “They are seen as an abomination in society and, therefore, they should have never been. I think it speaks as well to that idea that if you feel like an outcast in society, if you feel like you don’t belong or you are in some way wrong, then you can turn that in on yourself. It’s not just other people’s view of you. You can feel, perhaps, like you never should have been, that you are in some way deeply flawed, deeply wrong. And so I think it speaks to the social perception of ‘The Touched’ as a whole.” Also Read: 'The Nevers' Star Laura Donnelly Was 'Gutted' by Joss Whedon's Exit: 'I Had a Wonderful Experience Working With Him' “The Nevers” co-executive producer Daniel Kaminsky concurred and elaborated. “The Nevers represents a group of people who were never supposed to have power, never supposed to work together, never meant to change the world — but in our show, they do. And this series explores what happens when this unlikely crew chooses to wield their collective power and demand dramatic change from an established order seemingly incapable of transformation,” he said in an email to TheWrap. The first episode of “The Nevers” is set in London in 1896, three years after an inexplicable event suddenly equips Amalia True, Penance Adair (Skelly) and others with these supernatural abilities, making them outcasts who must work to protect each other. Also Read: 'The Nevers' Trailer: Laura Donnelly, Ann Skelly Fight to Defend Victorian England's Supernatural Population (Video) “The Touched are a group of people, mainly women, but not all women, in this society and they have spontaneously developed these abnormal abilities. Not necessarily superpowers, not everything is even useful, but everybody has a different strange ability. And those abilities are referred to as a ‘turn,'” Donnelly said. “So Amalia’s turn is that she can see just ever so slightly into the future. But she only really has glimpses of the future, not something that she can necessarily understand or even really use. She kind of spends a lot of the first few episodes really coming to grips with that and how she can use it to her advantage. The group as a whole are known to society as ‘The Touched,’ and they are not necessarily favorably looked upon by those in power and those interested in keeping the established order.” “The Nevers” Season 1 is spilt into two parts, with the first six episodes airing weekly beginning this Sunday, while new showrunner Philippa Goslett is at work in the writers’ room breaking the second half of the season, which is expected to begin filming later this year. Though this was not the initial plan when the show received its 10-episode straight-to-series order at HBO in 2018, Kaminsky tells TheWrap it works out that the sixth episode happened to be Whedon’s stopping point. Also Read: HBO Received 'No Complaints' About Joss Whedon Before He Exited 'The Nevers,' Casey Bloys Says “Episode 6 was always meant to be a bit of an outlier episode,” he wrote. “When the covid pandemic made production somewhat untenable, the decision was made to break the season into two parts. Episode 6 felt like a natural place to pause — some aspects were reconceived to setup part B, but by and large, the episode remains as originally intended.” By that episode, Donnelly says viewers will know much more about Amalia and how she became the badass supernatural lady she is. “So it’s certainly not apparent at the beginning where these particular skills have come from, but that does become explained by the end of the sixth episode,” she said. “The sixth episode is wonderful because it wraps up a lot of different threads. And there will be explanations. So even though we’re only finishing halfway through a season, people won’t be left dangling as such for however long it will be before the next episodes… The audience will get the answers that they’re craving. There will be a satisfying wrap-up by the end of this half-season.” Readers can find TheWrap’s interview with Donnelly about Whedon’s exit from “The Nevers” and her experience working with him here. “The Nevers” premieres Sunday at 9/8c on HBO. Read original story ‘The Nevers’ Star Laura Donnelly Explains What a ‘Never’ Is – and Why It’s Never Said in the Show At TheWrap

  • Joss Whedon reportedly threatened Gal Gadot's career on Justice League, demanded she 'shut up and say the lines'

    New details have emerged of alleged unprofessional behavior by director Joss Whedon. The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday delved into actor Ray Fisher's allegations of abusive and racist conduct during the production of Justice League. The Cyborg actor has accused Whedon, in particular, of treating the film's cast and crew in a "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable" fashion while directing the movie's reshoots. Whedon "clashed with all the stars of the film," including Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot, the Reporter writes. Gadot reportedly raised concerns about her character being "more aggressive" in Whedon's new version of Justice League. At one point, while pushing her to record lines she didn't like, Whedon "threatened to harm Gadot's career and disparaged Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins," the Reporter says. "Joss was bragging that he's had it out with Gal," a source told the Reporter. "He told her he's the writer and she's going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie." Gadot and Jenkins reportedly "went to battle" and even met with Kevin Tsujihara, then the chair of Warner Bros. Entertainment. While Fisher didn't comment on the reported incident with Gadot, he described how Whedon allegedly dismissed his feedback by declaring that he doesn't "like taking notes from anybody — not even Robert Downey Jr." And in general, Fisher describes how he allegedly attempted to explain during Whedon's Justice League reshoots "some of the most basic points of what would be offensive to the Black community," but he says this "advice from the only Black person — as far as I know — with any kind of creative impact on the project" was not heeded. He also alleges executives had discussions about how they couldn't have "an angry Black man" at the center of the movie, with one reportedly complaining that his character didn't smile enough. Read more at The Hollywood Reporter. More stories from theweek.comTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationMatt Gaetz's own aides would reportedly share embarrassing videos of him in GOP circles

  • Ray Fisher is done being cryptic about what he experienced on Justice League

    After months of competing tweets and statements between Ray Fisher and WarnerMedia executives, the actor is opening up about his experiences with Joss Whedon and studio executives on Justice League following Zack Snyder’s exit in 2017. In a tweet from July 2020, Fisher called out Whedon—who replaced Snyder as director—for “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior. That tweet was just the beginning. In the months that followed, Warner Media conducted an internal investigation based on Fisher’s claims, while some of his Justice League co-stars voiced support for the actor, who played Cyborg in the film. Now, THR has published a lengthy story on Fisher, in which he offers a thorough account of his allegations against Whedon and studio executives, including Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, and Jon Berg. For its part, WarnerMedia says it has “complete confidence in the investigation process,” as well as the conclusions reached by investigator Katherine Forrest, who told THR she interviewed over 80 witnesses and found “no credible support for claims of racial animus.”

  • New Yorkers rally outside court where man faces anti-Asian hate crime charge

    Asian Americans and community activists rallied against anti-Asian hate crimes on Monday outside a New York courthouse where a man charged with assaulting a 65-year-old Asian woman in a hate crime was due to face his first hearing before a Manhattan Criminal Court judge. Police have identified Brandon Elliot, 38, as the man seen in a video kicking the woman to the ground and then kicking her head several times on March 29 near Times Square. "This attack would not have happened if he was not released," said Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, standing in front of the courthouse, where demonstrators raised signs to "speak up against Asian hate" and to support the police.

  • Young Palestinians express little faith in first elections they have known

    Facing the first elections they have ever been able to vote in, young Palestinians are demanding reforms in the parliamentary and presidential polls later this year. Initially many were sceptical about whether the Palestinian elections - the first for 15 years - would even take place after they were announced by President Mahmoud Abbas in January. Many saw the timing as a bid to reset relations with Washington under President Joe Biden, and as a long-overdue response to criticism of Abbas's legitimacy given that he was elected in 2005 and has ruled by decree for more than a decade since his mandate expired.

  • The cast of Shiva Baby on the film's relatable horrors, girlbosses

    If at times Shiva Baby plays like a horror movie, well, that’s by design. Emma Seligman’s hilariously stressful cringe comedy draws from one of our most universal fears: Being stuck in a room with relatives you barely know. It’s a fear Shiva Baby stars Rachel Sennott (Call Your Mother), Molly Gordon (Booksmart), and Dianna Agron (Glee) know well, having endured years of family events with awkward questions, unfair expectations, and lots and lots of food. In the video above, The A.V. Club speaks to the actors about the memories that fueled their performances and the days spent filming in the Brooklyn summer heat that made the sweaty tension of Shiva Baby feel palpable. The trio also praises their game-for-anything co-stars—including veteran character actors Fred Melamed and Polly Draper—and Sennott discusses the complexities of “girlboss” feminism.

  • Why Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. might need surgery

    Fernando Tatis Jr., the Padres' $340-million man, took a mighty swing Monday and again partially dislocated his left shoulder. Here are a few of his options.

  • What Changed in Crypto Markets While You Were Sleeping — April 6

    Bitcoin update Bitcoin (BTC) has been increasing since bouncing from support on March 25. While the increase has been significant, BTC has stalled near the $60,000 level. It’s been struggling to move above it since March 30. However, technical indicators are bullish. The MACD has given a bullish reversal signal, the RSI has crossed above … Continued

  • Picard  season 2 to feature return of notorious  Star Trek  villain Q

    John de Lancie reprises the role for the Paramount+ series.

  • Jets' Sam Darnold Trade: Grading Joe Douglas' haul

    Grading Jets' Sam Darnold trade: While Joe Douglas' haul exceeds expectations, there's still big question marks about what the future holds for New York.

  • Learn More About the Lars in This SKYWALKER: A FAMILY AT WAR Excerpt

    This exclusive excerpt from the new Star Wars book, Skywalker: A Family at War, tells us more about the Lars family and young Luke. The post Learn More About the Lars in This SKYWALKER: A FAMILY AT WAR Excerpt appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Cumberbatch Urges Biden to Close Guantanamo After ‘Mauritanian’: ‘Enough Have Suffered’

    Cumberbatch's Guantanamo Bay drama "The Mauritanian" is nominated for five BAFTA Awards.