Joss Whedon changed "15, 20%" of Justice League

Justice League's producer is breaking down how much authorship Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon each retain over the finished film.

Whedon came aboard for a round of reshoots earlier this year, after Snyder sadly had to step down from the DCEU movie entirely due to the death of his daughter.

This division in the director's chair has led to fans speculating over which filmmaker has left more of a creative stamp on Justice League, and now we know.

Producer Charles Roven has confirmed to The Washington Times that more than three-quarters of the scenes that audiences will see in Justice League were shot by Zack Snyder.

"The goal is to make sure when you're watching the movie, it all feels cohesive," Roven said . "That imprint that Joss had, some aspect of it is going to come out in the direction, but the actors are already pretty much down the road on their arcs.

"Let's just say 80, 85% of the movie is what was originally shot. There's only so much you can do with other 15, 20%of the movie."

Zack Snyder also deserves more credit, star Ezra Miller says, for taking the lead in shaping the lighter tone of DC Films Universe since the release of the ultra-dark Batman v Superman.

"Zack from the time that I first met with him said, 'Look, Batman makes the DC world dark. The DC world has to be created as something dark,'" Ezra explained.

"He said what's great now is that the League gets to bring Batman out of this darkness. That was always Zack's vision. That was the intention from the beginning."

Gal Gadot has also been a staunch defender of Zack's vision, recently insisting that Justice League remains "Zack Snyder's movie" in spite of Joss Whedon's reshoots.

Her co-star Ben Affleck spread the credit more equally between the two filmmaker, calling the final cut a "synthesis" of both of their visions for the DCEU.

Justice League opens in the US and the UK on Friday, November 17. Watch a trailer below:

