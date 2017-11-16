Joss Whedon's Twitter gaff angers Justice League fans

From Digital Spy

Joss Whedon might be liked by most Marvel fans, but he won't be getting any Christmas cards from DC followers.

The director took over from Zack Snyder on reshoots for Justice League earlier this year after Snyder sadly had to step down following the death of his daughter.

Producer Charles Roven later said that Whedon worked on "15, 20%" of the finished movie.

This probably saw him work on the villain Steppenwolf, who has been widely criticised in many reviews (including ours).

And now it appears like Joss himself has a problem with the character, after he liked a tweet that said Steppenwolf was the "worst comic book movie villain of all time".

Needless to say, Justice League and DC fans spotted the mistake and they are NOT happy. Whoops.

"You are absolutely repulsive. How dare you even like this tweet?" one fan said.

"Your fingerprints are all over this film & you had yet to voice out any kind of support for it. You are despicable & you have singlehandedly ruined Zack Snyder's Justice League."

And that wasn't even the worst. Fruity language ahead.

Some DC fans have come to Joss's aid though, saying that he's got every right to be a bit critical of Justice League.



Y’all DC fanboys/girls need to stfu about Joss Whedon. Just because he did rewrites/reshoots on JL doesn’t mean he’s forefitted his right to agree with criticisms of his own work or criticize them himself.

It probably didn't help that Joss only recently praised Marvel's latest outing Thor: Ragnarok, despite not having anything to do with it.

"Here's the thing: @TaikaWaititi has made a modern masterpiece," he enthused on Twitter. "Epic, hilarious, gorgeous, heartfelt, and hilarious. I'm SO HAPPY #hilarious."

Justice League is in cinemas tomorrow (November 17).