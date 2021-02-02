Joss Stone Welcomes Baby Daughter with Boyfriend Cody DaLuz: 'She's So Sweet!'

Joss Stone has welcomed her baby girl into the world!

The "Walk with Me" singer, 33, announced the arrival of her first daughter, Violet Melissa DaLuz, with boyfriend Cody DaLuz, on Facebook live Sunday, putting a new spin on her "Cooking with Joss" videos.

"I have a very special little bun that I've been making," she said as DaLuz brings the baby, who was born Friday, into the frame, smiling from ear to ear. "Took about nine months. It's cooked!"

"Isn't she sweet?" Stone coos.

The couple shared details about Violet Melissa's birth in the Facebook live video, including that Stone had to undergo a C-section because the baby was breech.

"So, yeah, they had to take her out the sun roof," the singer said. The two didn't reveal many details about the experience, though they did say that the operation was quick and the doctor made sure things were "delightful."

They opted to wait until Violet Melissa arrived to find out her sex, though both parents said they were hoping for a girl.

"I said she was a girl from day one," DaLuz said.

Stone said DaLuz has been on diaper duty while she heals, since the C-section made it hard for her to lift baby Violet. She recalled that the nurses said they were "very impressed" with how well he transitioned into fatherhood.

Since coming home, both mom and baby have been doing great, Stone said, adding that she's already brainstorming new "Cooking with Joss" videos for all the mamas out there.

"Maybe there's some weird things I can do with my breast milk," she joked.

In December, Stone revealed on People (the TV show!) that she had some concerns about giving birth.

"I was having these moments. ... I remember I woke up one night, and I sat on the edge of the bed, and I said to Cody, 'Oh no,' and I burst into tears," she recalls.

"I said, 'I've got to get it out. At some point it has to come out. Now it's in. My God, Jesus. What if I split in half?' You don't read about that."