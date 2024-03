In honor of Transgender Day of Visibility, trans actress and artist Joslyn De Freece dials-in and dishes on her new documentary in partnership with PFLAG, "Pieces of Me." Joslyn shares how the documentary covers the past 20 years of her life, and shows how transgender people can thrive when they receive love and support from their families and community. Pilot Pen donates $1,000 to PFLAG in Joslyn's honor.

