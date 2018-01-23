Josiah Duggar Is Courting Lauren Swanson

Another Duggar has found romance!

Josiah Duggar announced on Tuesday that he is currently courting Lauren Swanson, whom he asked while she was hanging out with some of his siblings.

"I was very shocked when he came by, I wasn't thinking he was supposed to be there because it's a girls' night out," Lauren, 18, says of the moment that Josiah asked to take their "friendship to courtship."

"It was really exciting to hear Lauren say, 'Yes, I will start a courtship with you,'" Josiah, 21, admits. "She was genuinely surprised."

The Counting On star says he's "been friends for a long time" with Lauren, and feels her family has a lot in common with the Duggar brood.

Josiah also explains what a courtship means to him and Lauren, calling it a time to "learn more about each other with the goal of marriage in mind."

"We're excited about sharing our journey on Counting On," Lauren adds.

This is Josiah's second courtship. In August 2015, when he was 18 years old, he split from Marjorie Jackson, who was 17 at the time, after courting her for four months.

Counting On returns Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals How She Fell in Love With Austin Forsyth in 'Counting On'

Joseph Duggar and Wife Kendra Caldwell Are Expecting a Baby

Jinger Duggar Is Pregnant With First Child