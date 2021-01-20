Joshua Bassett Shares Health Update After Hospitalization: 'I Am Feeling Much Better'

Joshua Bassett is recovering after undergoing emergency surgery last week.

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star shared a health update on his Instagram Story Tuesday, reassuring fans that he is on the mend.

"Hi guys! I wanted to take a moment to thank you all and give you a little update," Bassett wrote. "I am feeling much better !!! getting very excellent care and defininitly [sic] on the mend."

The 20-year-old said he is "really grateful to have so much support in this time and I promise there is much good to come."

He added that he is "looking forward to getting back to work."

"Thank you all again for your kindness !!" Bassett wrote. "Love to you all."

The singer has not yet said what he is suffering from.

The actor revealed his hospitalization on Instagram late Thursday night, sharing a video of himself in a hospital gown smiling and laughing as someone is heard saying, "You got this."

"welp... not the first place i assumed i'd be on my Lie Lie Lie release day... the ER!! (before you ask, no it's not covid.)," he began the caption, referencing the release of his new single, "Lie Lie Lie," and its music video.

"after an unknown, uncomfortable feeling turned into, times 10, the worst pain of my life, i figured i'd just try to sleep," continued Bassett. "after multiple, very very ugly days and nights, i had no choice today but be taken to the hospital. i'd like to say thank you!!!! for all the support on the song!!! i've been doing what i can today to stay involved. had my first surgery tonight! gonna rest at the hospital and the doctors will see what they see in the morn! much love to all! joshy."

The singer added that the "doctors here are the sweetest, most professional people" in the world, and they've "made me feel very safe." He said one doctor awarded him the "medal for 'the sickest patient in the hospital.' how cool!!!"

Bassett added, "anyway, stream Lie Lie Lie."

The new song comes after Bassett's costar on the Disney+ High School Musical reboot, Olivia Rodrigo, dropped her own single, "drivers license" — which quickly became a viral hit, leading some fans to wonder if the song was about Bassett.

The breakup ballad's release prompted TikTok speculation that Rodrigo, 17, is singing to Bassett directly in the lyrics. And because Bassett has been seen hanging out with Sabrina Carpenter, many on the app believe the lyrics reference his moving on with the 21-year-old actress/singer.

Reps for Rodrigo and Bassett could not be reached for comment. A rep for Carpenter had no comment.