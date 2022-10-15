Josh Peck and Wife Paige O'Brien Welcome Their Second Baby — and Reveal His Name!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjtZIJ5P8Vm/?hl=en hed: Josh Peck and Wife Paige Welcome Their Second Baby and Reveal His Name

getty; Paige O'Brien/instagram

Josh Peck and Paige O'Brien Peck now have a family of four!

The Drake & Josh alum and his wife have welcomed their second baby together, Paige revealed on Instagram Friday.

In an adorable set of photos, Paige and Josh's 3-year-old son Max Milo is seen kissing the newborn on the forehead. In another photo, Max sweetly lays next to his sleeping baby brother.

A third photo shows the baby boy taking a nap.

Paige also revealed his name in the caption, simply writing, "Shai 💙."

Josh also shared a photo of the two brothers together. "Shai Miller Peck," he wrote in the caption.

The couple quietly revealed the baby news on Instagram, where Paige shared a baby bump photo from the couple's trip to Italy earlier this year.

"Is mine or no?" Josh joked in a comment.

Among the other comments was one from Kelly Rizzo, wife of the late Bob Saget, whom Josh appeared with on Fuller House. "There she is! So stunning! Love you!" said Rizzo, 43.

"Gorgeous Mama!" added John Stamos' wife, Caitlin McHugh Stamos.

The Snow Day actor tied the knot with Paige in June 2017 during a sweet ceremony held in Malibu, California.

The couple then announced they were expecting their first child together in Instagram posts during the summer of 2019.

"Oh baby. Literally, there's a baby in there. Love u @paigeobrienn," Josh captioned a photo of himself and Paige, where the latter's baby bump was visible under a pretty polka-dot dress.

Wrote Paige on her post, sharing the same snapshot as well as a close-up of her belly from the side, "We're havin' a baby!"