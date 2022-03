U.S. People

To kick off International Women's Day, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced its powerhouse group of women who have made it to the next round of the brand's annual Swim Search. In honor of Women's History mont, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will also be shining a spotlight on a large scope of female changemakers by creating daily covers highlighting some of the industries leading women in sports, entertainment, science, fashion and more. How many bathing suits do you own?