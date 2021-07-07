Josh Lucas 'would love to do' a 'Sweet Home Alabama' sequel: 'The issue is Reese's got a book club'

Josh Lucas co-starred with Reese Witherspoon in Sweet Home Alabama. (Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Jake Perry still has a lot of love for Melanie Smooter. Or at least Josh Lucas, the actor who plays the estranged husband of Reese Witherspoon's Smooter in the 2002 movie Sweet Home Alabama, has nothing but good things to say about her.

In fact, he would do a second installment of the rom-com, if she's ever interested.

"Look, I would love to do the sequel. The issue is Reese's got a book club," Lucas said on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight. "And I'm saying that like laughingly, but Reese is, you know, I've heard like, 'Oh, you can talk to her about stuff five years from now.' You know, she's a mogul."

Lucas said he predicted that would happen.

"And back when I was doing Sweet Home Alabama, I, for some reason, remember telling the director or somebody speaking about her, but I said, 'I bet this woman ends up running a movie studio one day,'" Lucas said. "And she's even beyond that at this point. I mean, you know ... she's her own version of Oprah Winfrey now, right? I mean, she's, she's as ... and it's extraordinary and not surprising either, at all."

Josh Lucas and Reese Witherspoon co-starred in the 2002 movie Sweet Home Alabama. (Buena Vista Pictures/courtesy of Everett Collection)

Since Sweet Home Alabama was released, Witherspoon has become a movie and TV producer on many of her own projects, such as the HBO series Big Little Lies and The Morning Show on Apple. Moreover, she has debuted her clothing line, Draper James, and, yes, the super successful Reese's Book Club, through Hello Sunshine, the media company she co-founded.

