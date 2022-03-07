Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton marry in secret ceremony

Josh Hartnett is a married man. The actor and longtime girlfriend Tamsin Egerton secretly tied the knot last year.

The Black Hawk Down and The Virgin Suicides star, 43, married Egerton in an intimate ceremony held on Nov. 5, his publicist confirmed to Yahoo Entertainment. The pair — who share three children — met on the set of their film The Lovers in 2011 and began dating in 2012.

According to the tabloid The Sun, Hartnett and the British Egerton married at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. The ceremony took place in the Soho Room, which seats 13 guests. The couple resides in the U.K.

"They’re as smitten as ever and wanted to make it official in a low-key affair," a source told the tab. "It was a classy ceremony with only a handful of close family and friends. They're really happy living a low-key life away from showbiz parties and red carpets so are happy to fly under the radar."

The Minnesota native is currently appearing on the four-part TV series The Fear Index in the U.K. He's been filming Oppenheimer, which comes out next year. Egerton, 33, has starred in movies such as St. Trinian’s and Love, Rosie.

A mega-heartthrob known for his high-profile romances with co-stars (Scarlett Johansson, Kirsten Dunst, Julia Stiles), Hartnett made a conscious choice in the mid-aughts to keep "Hollywood at bay," turning down roles like Batman in Batman Begins. He called it "the best thing for my mental health and my career."

Asked last year by Mr. Porter if there were roles he was particularly proud of, the Penny Dreadful actor replied, "The thing I am most proud of is that I'm a father of three and I have a good relationship with my partner and a great family life and I'm still able to do good work and, as I've got older, the characters have become more interesting."

Hartnett and Egerton welcomed a daughter in 2015, a second child in 2017 and a third baby in 2019. They have never revealed the names of their children.

Of fatherhood, he said on Good Morning Britain in 2016, "The rubber finally meets the road and everything you have done beforehand is just preamble. You're actually living your life for the first time because everything matters a bit more, doesn't it?"