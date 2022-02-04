Josh Gad's medication mistake before shooting 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'

On Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday, Josh Gad spoke in public for the first time about the big mistake he made before shooting an episode of the latest season of Curb Your Enthusiasm . Gad said he woke up with a neck ache so he took some Advil, but when he showed up to set, he knew something wasn’t right, and he soon found out why. Gad called his wife, who informed him that he’d taken Advil PM.

“I took three Advil PM and shot an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm,” Gad said. Kimmel didn’t think it affected his performance, to which Gad replied, “It did. I was not there that day. But I had the best time.”

In the episode, Gad played Larry David ’s chiropractor who just happens to wear deteriorated underwear. David catches multiple glimpses of Gad’s underwear and is disgusted, which is one of the main storylines of the episode. In one such instance, Gad bends over and David sees much more of Gad than the old underwear. Though Gad’s memory of that day may be a bit hazy, he would eventually receive a reminder.