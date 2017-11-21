Josh Gad explains how 'Olaf's Frozen Adventure' bridges the gap between 'Frozen' and 'Frozen 2'

The Frozen-phile families of the world have endured a long wait: Frozen stormed to all kinds of box-office records following its 2013 release, but the hugely anticipated sequel, Frozen 2, is not due in theaters until 2019.

Enter Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, a 22-minute animated short that opens this week in front of Disney-Pixar’s Coco and follows the eponymous snowman (voiced by Josh Gad) on a journey around Arendelle to explore holiday traditions on behalf of royal sisters Elsa (Idina Menzel) and Anna (Kristen Bell).

“There’s this gem of an idea, that doesn’t necessarily sustain a two-hour film, but in 22 minutes, you get a piece of a much larger puzzle,” Gad told Yahoo Entertainment (watch above) when explaining how Frozen Adventure bridges the gap between blockbusters. “You learn a story about these two girls, Anna and Elsa, and you learn not only about their traditions — or lack thereof — in their household, but you learn about where they came from, and I think in some regard where they’re headed.”

Gad, who has already starred in four feature-length films this year (A Dog’s Purpose, Beauty and the Beast, Marshall, and Murder on the Orient Express) said the short also shows the evolution of his amiable sidekick.

“You get to watch Olaf learn. The first movie is really about Olaf, [who’s] almost like a newborn babe. He’s just coming into his own, and it’s not so much about discovery. It’s much more about him going, ‘Oh, this is all great.’ Now we’re starting to see him take things in, and I love that because it’s so rich with comedy and with great character storytelling.”

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure opens in front of Coco on Wednesday.

Watch Josh Gad answer kids’ burning Frozen questions:





Read more on Yahoo Entertainment: