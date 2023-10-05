Josh Duggar Was Denied A Request For A New Trial, But Now It Sounds Like His Legal Team Isn’t Giving Up
It’s been more than a year since Josh Duggar officially surrendered to a federal prison after being found guilty and sentenced on counts of receiving and possessing child abuse materials. The former "19 Kids and Counting" star’s team had vowed to appeal at the time his court case finished playing out, and that’s exactly what happened. Though he was denied a request for a new trial, it sounds like the Duggar family is not giving up.