Josh Brolin and Wife Kathryn Welcome Their Second Child: 'Our Little Christmas Evening Angel'

J. Kempin/Getty Josh Brolin and wife Kathryn

Josh Brolin's fourth child has arrived!

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 52, and his wife Kathryn Brolin welcomed their second child together, a baby girl, on Christmas.

"Chapel Grace Brolin Born at 6:20 pm on 12/25/20 Our little Christmas evening angel," the new mom shared on Instagram.

"Everywhere we have traveled the one place Kathryn and I found a great solace in were chapels. Not being particularly religious but a God feeling has heavily inundated our lives and chapels have always been sanctuaries where we felt connectedly free to gives thanks. Chapel Grace is, to us, a manifestation of that celestial feeling that was always felt as we meandered and knelt," the father of four wrote on Instagram.

Josh and Kathryn, who tied the knot in September 2016, are already parents to 2-year-old daughter Westlyn Reign. The actor also has two adult children — daughter Eden, 26, and son Trevor, 32 — from his first marriage to actress Alice Adair.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Josh Brolin Poses Nude While Sipping His Morning Coffee in Photo Taken by His Wife Kathryn

Kathryn announced her pregnancy with the couple's second child in July, sharing a photo of herself baring her baby bump while posing outdoors with Westlyn.

"The Brolins are a growin' !!" the entrepreneur wrote on Instagram. "Our little December babe is on the way ...🌱"

Josh left a cheeky comment on his wife's post, writing, "Wow. That's amazing! Congratula ... wait ... WHAT?!?!"

Kathryn Brolin/Instagram Josh Brolin, wife Kathryn and daughter Westlyn

Story continues

Josh and Kathryn announced Westlyn's birth back in November 2018, with the actor sharing a video of his then-newborn baby girl fast asleep.

"Mama Kathryn was stellar during this miracle birth and Bean is a flawless gem through and through," Josh wrote on Instagram at the time. "We are blessed to the core and appreciate so much the love and support during this pregnancy from ALL who have partaken in our journey, directly and/or indirectly.”

Josh Brolin/Instagram

RELATED GALLERY: See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020

Josh's father James Brolin spoke with PEOPLE Now in April of last year about his son's reaction to becoming a father again three decades after his first child was born, saying he "dropped everything" related to work and took on "nothing but diapers for three months," despite how busy he was.

James, 80, also divulged how his wife of over two decades, Barbra Streisand, is as a grandma.

"The minute the kid comes into the room, she just changes into another person. She falls apart," James said of the Funny Girl star, 78. "And she's persnickety ... the minute the kid comes in, all that just goes out the window. It's really fabulous to see."