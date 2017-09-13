Josh and Anna Duggar Welcome Son Mason Garrett

The Duggar family has welcomed its newest little addition!

Anna Duggar, who is married to husband Josh, gave birth to her fifth child — son Mason Garrett — on Tuesday, the Duggars revealed on their family blog. He weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz. and is 22 in. long.

“We are so thankful and happy to announce the arrival of our new son, Mason Garrett Duggar. Both he and Anna are doing well. He arrived today without complication and we already adore him. The entire family is ecstatic over the arrival of another beautiful blessing. We want to thank everyone for your prayers, kind words and well wishes. We appreciate it much more than we could ever express. We pray God blesses each of you with an abundance of the kindness you’ve shown us,” the blog post reads.

The couple announced in a blog post on the Duggar family website in March that they were expecting another child this year.

“For nearly the last two years, we have quietly worked to save our marriage, focus on our children, and rebuild our lives together as a family. Doing so is never easy after a breach of trust,” the blog post began.

“We’ve learned that a life of faith and rebuilding a life together is simply done one day at a time,” the post continued.

“As we continue our journey as a family and rebuild our lives, we are delighted to share with you that we are expecting a new baby boy later this year. Beauty comes from ashes and we cannot wait to see and kiss the face of this sweet new boy!” Josh and Anna signed the post.

Josh, 29, has kept a low profile after returning home from rehab following a series of personal crises in 2015. (Editor's note: Revelations that Duggar had molested five girls as a teenager and had been a member of the website Ashley Madison when he was married led to the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting in July 2015.)

The pair — they are also parents to Mackynzie, 7, Michael, 6, Marcus, 4, and Meredith, 2 — will be celebrating their ninth anniversary this September.