Joseph Gordon-Levitt Remembers 10 Things I Hate About You and Heath Ledger on Movie's Anniversary

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

  Alamy  

Joseph Gordon-Levitt shared a sweet memory with fans to commemorate the anniversary of 10 Things I Hate About You

The beloved film starred Gordon-Levitt alongside Julia Stiles, Larisa Oleynik and the late Heath Ledger in one of his breakout roles. Gordon-Levitt posted a rare shot of all four jumping into the air on Instagram to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of the film's release on Wednesday. 

"10 Things I Hate About You came out today, March 31st, back in 1999. I'll never forget that summer, making that movie with such wonderful people. The best of times. Still can't believe it was over 20 years ago," the actor, 40, wrote alongside the picture. 

10 Things I Hate About You, a modernized take on Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, went on to become a teen classic, with its tale of a high schooler (Oleynik) attempting to set her sister (Stiles) up with Ledger's Verona in order to get around their strict father's dating rules.

RELATED: 10 Things I Hate About You Director Recalls Heath Ledger's 'Palpable Sexuality'

  Moviestore/REX/Shutterstock  

The film proved a breakthrough role for Ledger (thanks in part to his swoon-worthy performance of "Can't Take My Eyes Off You"), who died at age 28 on Jan. 22, 2008 after consuming a fatal mix of prescription drugs.

In 2019, the late actor was fondly remembered by the film's director Gil Junger, who recalled being immediately struck by Ledger when he showed up to audition.

"Heath walked in, and I thought to myself, if this guy can read, I'm going to cast him. There was an energy to him, a sexuality that was palpable," Junger told the New York Times as part of an oral history ahead of the film's 20th anniversary.

RELATED: Attention '90s Teens: The Cast of 10 Things I Hate About You Had a Reunion

"I know for a fact he was in recovery prior to his death. He was trying to get healthy," costar and friend David Krumholtz told the Times in the same piece. "I just want people to know there was a suffering individual there, who couldn't have been a lovelier human being. I prefer to remember Heath as a 20-year-old kid doing his first American lead with a big giant Cheshire grin smile on his face, taking charge as the leader of the group like any good ensemble leader should."

Recommended Stories

  • Sharon Stone Says She Paid Leonardo DiCaprio for The Quick and the Dead Out of Her Own Salary

    At the time, Sharon Stone said the studio didn't want to hire an "unknown" like Leonardo DiCaprio for the western film

  • William Shatner on why he thinks there's a #MeToo generation gap: 'People of a certain age took a certain freedom'

    The star of "Senior Moment" and "Star Trek" says that the #MeToo movement caught older generations by surprise.

  • Idaho Parrot Goes Viral for Befriending Puppy: 'Two Animals Just Caring About Each Other'

    Sweet Pea the parrot shares a special bond with her puppy sibling, even keeping him company while he naps in his crate

  • Armie Hammer Dropped From Mads Mikkelsen Thriller ‘The Billion Dollar Spy’

    Armie Hammer has been dropped from another film following accusations of sexual assault against him, this time the Mads Mikkelsen thriller “The Billion Dollar Spy,” an individual with knowledge of the project told TheWrap. Hammer joined the film, which will be directed by Amma Asante, back in October, but it has not yet begun production due to complications of the pandemic. Hammer earlier this month was accused by a woman of violently raping and assaulting her during an encounter in Los Angeles in April 2017. In a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, the woman — identified only as Effie — said that Hammer “violently raped” her for a period of more than four hours, repeatedly banged her head against a wall and committed other “violent acts” to which she said she did not consent, including beating her feet with a crop. TheWrap also reported that Hammer is the suspect of a sexual assault investigation by the LAPD that began on Feb. 3. Also Read: Armie Hammer Under Investigation for Sexual Assault by LAPD Hammer and his attorney have repeatedly denied the claims. “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with Ms. Angelova — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory,” Hammer’s attorney Andrew Brettler said in a previous statement. Hammer, the Golden Globe-nominated star of “Call Me by Your Name,” has been in a career crisis since the Instagram account House of Effie surfaced leaked messages that purported to detail his sex life, including an interest in cannibalism and rape fantasies. Since the leak of the messages, Hammer had already been dropped by his agency WME and on two upcoming projects: the Paramount+ series “The Offer” and the film “Shotgun Wedding,” in which he was set to star alongside Jennifer Lopez. Also Read: Armie Hammer Has Money Problems and 7 Other Surprises From Vanity Fair Exposé Hammer released a statement shortly after he dropped out of Lionsgate’s “Shotgun Wedding” amid the firestorm, vehemently denying the accusations. “I’m not responding to these bulls- claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that,” he previously said. “The Billion Dollar Spy” is based on a true story of a Soviet engineer and his CIA handler who risked their lives to help bring an end to the Cold War. Hammer was meant to play a CIA agent who has just arrived in Moscow and forms a friendship with an engineer played by Mikkelsen despite his bosses’ warnings that the man is a “dangle” by the KGB. His persistence is rewarded when the engineer produces a treasure trove of secrets that can turn the tide, only to put their personal lives in danger. “The Billion Dollar Spy” was developed and produced by Walden Media and is produced by Akiva Goldsman and Greg Lessans through Weed Road Pictures. The film is meant to go into production sometime this year in Eastern Europe. Variety first reported the news. Read original story Armie Hammer Dropped From Mads Mikkelsen Thriller ‘The Billion Dollar Spy’ At TheWrap

  • Column: Why bipartisanship is a weapon to use against your political foes

    Bipartisanship makes policy more difficult to reverse and creates havoc for maintaining unity within the party that is out of power.

  • Kathryn Hahn Says Her Kids Were 'Suspiciously Nicer' to Her After Watching WandaVision

    Her kids are huge fans of her role in the Marvel series — but not all of her work has been quite so family-friendly

  • Selena Gomez, Gabrielle Union and More Stars Sign Open Letter Supporting Transgender Women and Girls

    Bella Hadid, Brie Larson, Cara Delevingne, Cynthia Erivo, Eva Longoria, Halle Berry, Laverne Cox, Regina King and Sarah Paulson also signed the letter in honor of Transgender Day of Visibility.

  • Officers’ traffic stop leads to Charlotte man’s arrest on drug trafficking charges.

    The suspect was charged after a traffic stop near the South Carolina/North Carolina line between Clover and Charlotte.

  • Kylie Jenner Debuts One of Her Shortest Hairstyles Ever — See the Blunt Bob

    The makeup mogul revealed her new above-the-shoulder hairstyle after rocking long locks for months

  • GameStop just made its third hire from Amazon as the game retailer continues poaching new executives from the tech giant

    GameStop is reshaping its executive suite around former Amazon employees as activist investor Ryan Cohen oversees a company-wide "transformation."

  • Lilliana Vazquez Is Pregnant! The E! Host Talks 'Over the Top Elation' After 6-Year IVF Journey

    "It's really important to me that the baby understands that they are a part of two beautiful cultures," Vazquez says about naming her first child with husband Patrick McGrath

  • Corporations, wealthy pay in Biden infrastructure plan, not drivers and riders

    President Joe Biden's plans to spend billions of dollars on the United States' crumbling roads and mass transit include a novel twist - making companies and wealthy households, rather than drivers and riders, pay the cost. Biden will unveil more details about the first stage of his infrastructure plan, which could be worth as much as $4 trillion, in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. Business groups and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have been pushing Biden to raise U.S. fuel taxes, some of the lowest in the world, for the first time since 1993.

  • Game Changers: Vanessa Williams on overcoming stereotypes in Hollywood: 'It's very easy to label when you're a scandalized beauty queen'

    Vanessa Williams discusses rebounding after Miss America scandal, finding success in Hollywood and mentoring the next generation of Black artists.

  • Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days

    Pair of 2021 draft prospects has Dolphins fans drooling at pro days