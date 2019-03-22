Jordyn Woods Goes Back to Work in London 1 Month After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Jordyn Woods is back to business just one month after she was involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

On Thursday, Woods announced an upcoming trip to London to promote her Eylure X Jordyn Woods Lashes collection.

“I am so excited to come to London next week to celebrate my @eylureofficial lash collection launching exclusively in @superdrug ❤️ All three lashes will be available in stores on the 25th of March!” she said.

Her trip comes after she appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, to share her side of the story, claiming that Thompson, 27, kissed her while she leaving an afterparty at the NBA player’s house weeks ago.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told Pinkett Smith, who asked if it was a peck or something more romantic. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

Although Woods has admitted she made a mistake, she’s denied being the reason why Thompson and Kardashian, 34, are no longer together.

“I’m no home wrecker,” Woods said. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”

Shortly after Woods’ interview was posted online, Kardashian slammed the model, tweeting, “Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

However, in a series of emotional tweets, Kardashian softened her tone, placing the blame fully on Thompson.

“This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have,” she wrote. “Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

Things between Woods and her former best friend, Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner, are still strained. A source told PEOPLE that Jenner has had limited contact with the model since the scandal.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” the source said. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

And while Jenner isn’t cutting Woods out of her life entirely, she’s also working to strengthen other friendships. (In a Buzzfeed interview, Jenner once said that after being introduced through Jaden Smith, Woods “put her name in my phone and we just got closer and closer throughout the years and realized all we need is each other. Now we are our only friends!”)

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source explained. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

The Kardashians are allowing the makeup mogul to work out her friendship with Woods on her own.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her,” an insider said. “Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself.”