Jordana Brewster Marries Mason Morfit in Ceremony Including Cars from Fast & Furious Franchise

Santa Barbara, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit tie the knot with cars from Fast and the Furious at their wedding in Santa Barbara. Co-star Vin Diesel was pictured running into the venue as he arrived late for the 5 o clock wedding, unfortunately he missed the ceremony. Pictured: Jordana Brewster, Mason Morfit BACKGRID USA 3 SEPTEMBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit are married!

The couple — who were first linked in July 2020 — officially said "I do" in a Redondo Beach, Calif., ceremony on Saturday.

For her big day, Brewster, 42, wore a form-fitting white dress that broke out at the bottom and featured a lace embroidered bodice. Morfit, meanwhile, kept it cool in a dark-colored tuxedo.

The couple's ceremony included various cars lined up from the Fast & Furious films — a franchise which Brewster has been a part of since its first film was released in 2001.

Representatives for Brewster did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Brewster's Fast & Furious franchise family members were also in attendance, including Ludacris, Vin Diesel and Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow.

Brewster was first linked to Morfit back in July 2020, when the pair was spotted holding hands during an outing in Santa Monica, Calif.

In a candid essay for Glamour published in June 2021, Brewster revealed that she had actually met Morfit four years prior when she and the businessman were still married to other people.

The two reconnected in San Francisco four days after Brewster and ex-husband Andrew Form decided to separate, according to the actress. Form, 53, and Brewster were married for 13 years before they split. The two share sons Rowan, 6, and Julian, 8.

Brewster revealed that she was engaged in September 2021 when she shared a picture of herself wearing a sparkler on her ring finger as she cozied up next to the tech CEO. "❤️JB soon to be JBM❤️," Brewster wrote on her Instagram, referencing her initials.

In March 2022, Brewster chatted with PEOPLE about her upcoming wedding, explaining how their big day was going to be "very personal" to the couple. "There's not going to be anything impersonal about it," she shared.

The star also said that her two little guys were just as thrilled about her nuptials, telling PEOPLE at the time that she was "trying to integrate them into the ceremony in a special, very thoughtful way."

"I think Rowan's going to do something musical and Julian's going to give a speech of some sort," she continued. "So yeah, it'll be fun."

In addition to Rowan's musical performance, Brewster also said that Morfit, a musician in his own right, was planning to have some friends of his own perform.

"He's taking care of the music aspect," she said, adding that she was in charge of the more "aesthetic" details of the wedding. "I'm taking care of, like, 'What should the table setting look like? Should we be under a tent? Should we not?"