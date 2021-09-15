'Fast & Furious' star Jordana Brewster announces engaged to Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster is engaged.

The Fast & Furious franchise star, 41, shared the news on social media that she plans to marry tech CEO Mason Morfit.

"JB soon to be JBM," she wrote with a photo of them together on the beach. In the image, the actress — in a top with red hearts — is wearing her new ring as she rests her head on Morfit.

This will be the second marriage for Brewster who filed for divorce from film producer Andrew Form, 52, in July 2020 after 13 years of marriage. They share sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5.

In June, she wrote an essay for Glamour sharing her take on her marriage ending and finding love again. She said she married too young, at 27, after meeting Form on the set of 2006's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. Early on, they started leading parallel lives. She developed disordered eating habits and that was all she was focused on, ignoring marital problems.

At the beginning of the pandemic, she and Form separated and four days later reconnected with Morfit, whom she met briefly during a lunch with her husband four years earlier. She said and the San Francisco-based CEO of ValueAct Capital investment company began seeing each other regularly. Soon, they discussed how they would blend their families.

Jordana Brewster and Mason Morfit attend CTAOP's Night Out on June 26, 2021 in Universal City, California. (Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP)

"Friends asked me about my kids and the toll it would take on them," she wrote. "They saw my decision as sudden, impulsive. The problem was that they didn't know it was 13 years in the making. What seemed like a huge event was in fact a slow unraveling."

She added, "Ultimately my divorce wasn't my fault or my ex-husband's fault. At 27, I was not ready to be emotionally open or vulnerable. I wasn't ready to really let someone in. At 40, I cracked myself open and put it all on the line. With that came the collateral damage of my first marriage, but by risking it all I gained the love of my life."