Jordan Willis Cuffed In Undies After Chiefs Fans’ Found Dead [VIDEO]

A new video has surfaced, showing Jordan Willis being handcuffed and detained by police after three Chiefs fans' bodies were found frozen to death in a backyard.

As you know, details surrounding the mysterious case continue to be released, with the most recent being a video taken by a bystander just moments after the bodies of Ricky Johnson, David Harrington, and Clayton McGeeney were discovered in the backyard of a home reportedly rented out by Jordan Willis.

Jordan Willis claims he hosted a watch party for him and his friends for the January 7 Kansas City Chiefs game. Willis says he eventually went to bed but claims he did not know if his friends left the house. Two days later, the bodies of his friends were discovered in the backyard.

Willis, per his attorney, reportedly fell asleep for two days and he “is unaware of how his friends died.”

Jordan Willis Detained By Police After Chiefs Fans' Bodies Were Discovered

Twitter | NewsNation

As more details surrounding the case emerge, a video taken by a bystander and obtained by NewsNation's Alex Caprariello shows the moment after the three bodies were found.

Investigators are seen arriving at the home that Jordan Willis reportedly rented out approximately 10 minutes after Clayton McGeeney's fiancée discovered the three men's bodies and called 911.

In the video, you can see Jordan Willis being cuffed and detained on his front porch -- in nothing but his underwear -- as police ask him questions. Willis being shown in his underwear in the new video coincides with previous reports that when police arrived, Willis answered the door holding an empty glass of wine and wearing nothing but his undies.

Caprariello is told Willis was uncuffed, put in the back of a police car, and taken away. Later on in the video, police can be seen entering the home and going from room to room with flashlights.

See the Video Of Jordan Willis Being Handcuffed

This is video I obtained of the moment investigators arrived at Jordan Willis' home. It's about 10 minutes after Clayton McGeeney's fiancée discovered the three men's bodies and called 911. You can see Jordan cuffed and detained on his front stoop while police ask him… pic.twitter.com/928yd4DV8o — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) January 30, 2024

It should be noted that the video, which was taken by a neighbor, does have misleading commentary as the neighbor initially thought it was a domestic violence call. "It wasn't until after he fell asleep and read the news reports the next morning that he realized what he actually witnessed that night," Caprariello reports of the neighbor's knowledge of the situation.

Jordan Willis was eventually let go by police, as no arrests have been made in this case. Police also claim there is no evidence of foul play, and it is not being investigated as a homicide.

Theories relating to the mysterious deaths have been circulating the internet, including that the fans' had taken drugs, whether that be knowingly or unknowingly, however, this has not been confirmed by police. The results of the autopsy and toxicology report should answer more questions relating to the deaths of Ricky Johnson, David Harrington, and Clayton McGeeney.

The investigation remains underway.