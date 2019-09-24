Jordan Rodgers Shares Adorable Video of His Surprise Second Proposal to JoJo Fletcher

Jordan Rodgers is letting fans in on the details behind his “perfectly imperfect” second proposal to JoJo Fletcher!

Nearly one month after the former Bachelorette star, 28, announced that Rodgers, 30, had re-proposed with a brand new ring, the former NFL player shared an adorable video of the moment he got down on one knee.

Though fans may assume that everything was perfect based on the Instagram clip, Rodgers revealed how it was far from that, admitting, “almost everything that could’ve gone wrong DID!”

“Funny how much harder this proposal thing is without 20 producers planning the whole thing!!” he joked of his initial on-air proposal in 2016 during the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette.

Still, Rodgers proudly said, “I wouldn’t have it any other way…IT WAS PERFECTLY IMPERFECT.”

The athlete-turned-sports commentor began his post by sweetly stating, “3 weeks ago I made the best decision of my life…again!” and mentioned how this time around, the “proposal was just us” before detailing the “near-disaster that was the 48 hours before the proposal.”

The whirlwind of events first began with the custom ring Rodgers had designed for Fletcher.

After being made in New York City, Rodgers had the new sparkler shipped to Nashville on Thursday, Aug. 22 “for secrecy” and picked up by one of his friends, but said the rush order “barely arrived in time.”

That same day, the sports commentator was in Charlotte, North Carolina for work, but said he was planning to fly to Nashville later in the evening to pick up the ring — all without Fletcher, who was in Los Angeles, knowing a single thing.

“I had to tell a little (HUGE) white lie to JoJo that I was going to be in studio until midnight (when really I was flying to Nashville at 10pm without her knowing to pick up the ring),” he explained.

Things became even more complicated when Rodgers’ flight was delayed by four hours, causing him to land in Nashville at 3:45 a.m., get the ring, and quickly make his way back to the airport for a 6 a.m. flight to Los Angeles to meet with his fiancée.

“I took off at 2:30am all the while praying JoJo didn’t FaceTime or call me because I wouldn’t be able to answer in an airport or on the plane & that would seem SUPER shady,” he recalled in the post.

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers

Running on no sleep, Rodgers finally made his way back Fletcher without ruining the surprise and the pair headed out to look at the wedding venue, where he was planning to re-propose.

Unfortunately, the former NFL player admitted that he hadn’t seen the place in person and the woman who he had originally told about the proposal “bailed last minute,” leaving him with a random employee to take the couple on their walk-through.

However, by some miracle, Rodgers said the employee “caught on to what was happening and filmed it from afar on her iPhone,” adding that, “Somehow…. it all came together and was so amazing and surreal.”

Finishing his sweet post, Rodgers thanked his friend Ryan Lipman for getting the ring and “letting me stomp through your house while you were sleeping at 4am trying to find it in the dark,” as well as Ring Concierge for helping him co-design the unique “Whisper Thin Oval Ring.”