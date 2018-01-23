Jordan Peele ‘ugly cries’ as Get Out receives four Oscar nominations

Some of the nominees have already shared their joy.

Jordan Peele has said he did an “ugly cry” after his film Get Out received four Oscar nominations.

Peele, who has become the fifth black filmmaker to ever receive a best director nomination, took to Twitter shortly after the nominations were announced to share a gif of the film’s lead actor Daniel Kaluuya crying.

Shortly after, he tweeted: “I just spoke to Daniel. You know when you’re on the phone trying to disguise the sound of an ugly cry? I failed at that.”

He added: “Right now I’m just thinking about everyone who bought a ticket and told someone else to. You did this. Thank you.”

Kaluuya was nominated in the actor in a leading role category for his performance in the horror film, which has also received nods for best picture and original screenplay for Peele.

Director Edgar Wright shared his delight over his film Baby Driver being nominated in three categories: film editing, sound editing and sound mixing.

The British filmmaker tweeted: “Baby Driver isn’t in a genre that often gets mentioned for awards, so to say that my amazing team and I are thrilled with our three nominations is a huge understatement. Am so happy the hard work by my crew has been recognized. Oh and also…

“Even though I didn’t write this with Oscars in mind, I do remember saying in an early pre green light meeting at Sony that Baby Driver was guaranteed a best Sound Editing nomination. True!”