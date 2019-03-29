How Jordan Peele Helped Tracy Morgan Heal After the Walmart Truck Accident Nearly Killed Him

Tracy Morgan is crediting Jordan Peele with helping him recover from his horrific 2014 car accident.

During a recent interview with Extra, Morgan said he binge-watched Peele’s hit sketch show during his long recovery process.

“That’s my brother,” he said. “That man was a part of my healing process, a big part of the healing process after I got hit by that truck. My youngest son turned me on to Key & Peele and I watched it every day.”

After becoming a fan of Peele’s comedy, Morgan teamed up with the Us director on the TV reboot of The Twilight Zone.

“I wanted to meet him — that’s how it got connected,” he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Tracy Morgan’s Incredible New Jersey Mansion Has a Bowling Alley and a Basketball Court

In 2014, Morgan was riding in a limousine bus when it was struck by a Walmart truck on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The crash killed his friend and collaborator, comedian James McNair, 62. Morgan was severely injured.

In 2017, Morgan told PEOPLE that the accident made him motivated to continue his career.

RELATED: Tracy Morgan on Life After Deadly Accident: ‘I’ve Changed as a Person’

“I got hit by a truck, it was a great story. So that’s what happened. I had a story to tell,” he said ahead of his Netflix comedian special Staying Alive.

“When anything ever bad happened to me I made it funny and I turned it good,” Morgan added. “This was a bad thing that happened to me. I wanted to tell my story, but I also want to continue my standup career because all the great things that ever happened to me in my life came through standup.”