Jordan Klepper Exposes Trump's Hilariously Desperate 'Freudian Slip'

Jordan Klepper of “The Daily Show” on Wednesday spotted a “Freudian slip” for the ages in the middle of a rant Donald Trump posted on social media.

The former president railed against Mazi Melesa Pilip as a “very foolish woman” after the Republican candidate lost a special election in New York to Democrat Tom Suozzi for the House seat formerly occupied by serial liar George Santos.

Suozzi had kept President Joe Biden at arm’s length during the campaign, and Pilip did likewise with Trump, who slammed her for the tactic after the results came in.

“I STAYED OUT OF THE RACE, ‘I WANT TO BE LOVED,’” Trump wrote in a lengthy message.

Klepper rolled footage of CNN’s Kristen Holmes baffled by the comment.

“Not sure what that ‘I WANT TO BE LOVED’ in quotes is,” she said.

“You don’t know?” Klepper asked in mock disbelief. “You don’t know what a bitter old man alone in his room tweeting into the abyss ‘I WANT TO BE LOVED’ the night before Valentine’s Day means? Haven’t you seen a person make a Freudian slip with his thumbs before?”

See more in his Wednesday night monologue: