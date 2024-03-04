JonBenet Ramsey’s Suspected Killer Spotted in 1st Photos Since Being Released from Prison

JonBenét Ramsey's suspected killer, Gary Oliva, appeared to be in a bad mood when he was photographed for the first time since being released from prison. He was previously behind bars for child pornography charges.

One month after his prison release, Olivia, 60, was spotted outside of the halfway house he is currently living at in Denver, Colorado, on February 28, according to photos first published by The U.S. Sun. He seemingly attempted to conceal his identity by wearing an all black outfit, which included a hood that he pulled over his head. Olivia was seen scowling as he took in his surroundings.

Oliva was released from prison on January 31 after he served eight years of his 10-year sentence for child pornography in a Colorado prison.

He previously confessed to killing JonBenét when she was just ​6 years old “by accident,” according to letters obtained by The Daily Mail in January 2019. However, he has never been charged with the crime.

JonBenét was reported missing on December 26, 1996, when her parents, Patsy and John Ramsey, woke up to find a ransom note demanding $118,000 for their daughter’s safe return. Patsy – who died in 2006 following her battle with ovarian cancer – immediately called the police and JonBenét’s dead body was found in the home’s basement that same day. The autopsy later revealed that the pageant queen’s cause of death was strangulation.

While Oliva had been a suspected killer in the case for years, he seemingly confirmed he was guilty when he sent a letter to a high school classmate Michael Vail admitting his involvement. However, he insisted that he didn’t intend to kill JonBenét.

“I never loved anyone like I did JonBenét and yet I let her slip and her head bashed in half and I watched her die. It was an accident,” he wrote in the letter. “Please believe me. She was not like the other kids.”

Oliva went on to claim that JonBenét “completely changed” him and “removed all evil from” him in another letter. “Just one look at her beautiful face, her glowing beautiful skin, and her divine God-body, I realized I was wrong to kill other kids. Yet by accident she died and it was my fault,” he continued.

Despite Oliva allegedly admitting to killing JonBenét, there have been several other suspects in the case. Many people have speculated that Patsy killed her daughter after losing her temper, while it’s been rumored that she wrote the fake ransom note in an attempt to cover up the murder.

However, both Patsy and John, 80, were formally exonerated in 2008 and forensic investigators determined that a blood sample found on JonBenét's underwear didn’t belong to either of her parents.

While it’s been nearly three decades since JonBenét was killed, an insider exclusively told In Touch that John is hopeful his daughter’s murderer will be found. “He believes that with new breakthroughs in technology, the case could be solved,” the insider shared in August 2023.