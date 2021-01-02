Jonathan Van Ness Shares New Photos of Husband Mark Peacock and Details How They First Met

Jonathan Van Ness is sharing more details about their relationship with new husband Mark Peacock.

In a post reflecting on 2020, the Queer Eye star, 33, first revealed the couple wed last year. On Saturday, he offered fans more details about how he and Peacock met and ended up getting married.

“We went on a date in London, which turned into more dates whilst I was on comedy tour,” Van Ness wrote alongside several photos of the couple. “At the end of that time I was taking my mom, aunt & friends on a mini break to Amsterdam. I wanted @marklondon to come with but, was it a bit intense to ask Mark to come after a couple weeks worth’s of dates to come meet my mom & and friends on a mini break?”

RELATED: Surprise! Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He Married His 'Best Friend' This Year

“Maybe so, but something about Mark felt different and I’m quite sure he felt the same 🥰,” Van Ness continued. “Here’s some of my favorite moments together and here’s to making many more 🏳️‍🌈 Thanks so much for your support and love for us!! Love y’all!!”

In one of the photos, Van Ness and Peacock are dressed in black tie, with Peacock in a tux and his TV personality husband in a backless gown. Another picture, featuring the pair facing each other and both dressed in white, appears to be from their nuptials.

Van Ness surprised fans on Thursday when he shared he had gotten married. "Thank you universe for allowing me to be here & thanks to everyone who has supported me. 2020 was a year unlike any other," Van Ness began the caption of his New Year’s Eve post. "I got to campaign & get more involved politically. I finished my tour in Australia & NZ for what I didn’t know would be my last standup show for who knows how long."

RELATED: All of the Celeb Couples Who've Tied the Knot in 2020

Story continues

Then, he revealed his exciting personal news, writing, "I got married to my best friend & have a loving partner to continue building my life with."

In his own Instagram post on New Year’s Day, Peacock called Van Ness his “soulmate” and “one true love.”

“2020 brought on more changes than I’ve ever been a part of before. I left London and moved across the Atlantic, got dressed up for numerous seriously hilarious zoom quizzes, re-discovered a love for gardening, learn to drive on the left, got married to my soulmate and one true love @jvn and adopted a little Jack Russell called Pablo and entered a family with 4 amazing cats,” Peacock wrote.