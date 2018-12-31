Jonathan Van Ness Reveals He's Single With Ariana Grande-Inspired Post

The 31-year-old 'Queer Eye' star is saying, 'thank u, next.'

Jonathan Van Ness has called it quits with Wilco Froneman.

The 31-year-old Queer Eye star took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he and his boyfriend have parted ways. Van Ness took a cue from Ariana Grande in his post, using lyrics from her song "thank u, next" in his caption.

"She taught me love, she taught me patience, how she handles pain, that s**ts amazing," he wrote alongside a shirtless selfie. "I’ve loved and I’ve lost but that’s not what I see because look what I found ain’t no need for searching, rounding out my 2018 with a very gorg THANK U NEXT. #selflove"

Van Ness continued his post by urging his fans not to attack the 32-year-old rugby player.

"🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 Please don’t go in on Wilco, he doesn’t need the anger & I don’t want to see him suffer," Van Ness wrote. "So just know I’m all good & sometimes people break up the love — Love you all so much 💙💙💙"

Later, Van Ness took to his Instagram Story to reiterate his desire for an amicable split, one absent of online hatred.

"I should've sat with myself a bit longer before I posted my most recent post. Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don't work out. Please don't attack him on his page," he wrote. "Just let us move one, heal and enjoy your gorgeous New Year's celebration! Your girl, Jonathan is just fine. Biggest hug."

Just hours before Van Ness' post, the former couple -- who made their relationship public back in September -- appeared to be at the same ice skating rink.