Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel Share a Kiss While Sitting Front Row at DWTS Taping

It’s a Dancing date night!

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott weren’t afraid to show some PDA when they visited the taping of Dancing with the Stars on Monday and shared several sweet smooches as they were seated in the front row.

The New Girl star, 39, and the Property Brothers star, 41, can be seen watching the ABC competition series from the front row behind host Tom Bergeron.

The actress and singer wore her brunette locks in a half-up/half-down ‘do and wore a floral button-up blouse.

The HGTV star sported a collared shirt and blue jacket as he draped his arm around his new paramour and whispered in her ear.

In September, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that Deschanel and Scott were dating after they were seen walking hand in hand in Silver Lake, California, one week after the 500 Days of Summer star announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik. A source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel and Pechenik had been separated for several months before the announcement.

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” a source said of their relationship at the time.

The following week, a source told PEOPLE that Deschanel is happy in her new relationship.

“He makes her laugh and he’s so sweet to her,” the source said, adding that after they met on the set of James Corden’s Car Pool Karaoke, “they bonded over a shared love of music. He’s very close to his family and loves children.”

However, Scott hasn’t yet met Deschanel’s children with Pechenik, 4-year-old Elsie and 2-year-old Charlie.

Another source previously told PEOPLE that Deschanel was drawn to Scott’s “great sense of humor” on Car Pool Karaoke.

“They were all talented and spontaneous and they had a really fun time shooting the show,” the source said. “They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it. It’s still a very new relationship.”

As their relationship ramps up, Scott has been showing Deschanel some love on social media with double taps on her pictures and flirtatious comments.

Most recently, he liked a photo that the She and Him singer posted with unruly hair, which she captioned, “Felt cute, won’t delete until my hairstylist calls, concerned.”

He also commented on a post about a series of Christmas shows that Deschanel will be performing in with M. Ward, saying, “Well there’s no way I’m missing this.”