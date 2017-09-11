Jonathan Rhys Meyer’s Wife Mara Lane Reveals He Relapsed After She Suffered a Miscarriage

Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife, Mara Lane, are going through a difficult time. Lane took to Instagram on Saturday to open up about a painful experience the couple recently went through and the lasting effects it has had on them.

“With much sadness, we open our hearts to share that J and I lost our second child, who was baking in the oven,” Lane wrote. “Child was very very much wanted (right now especially by J, so he took the news particularly not so well) and we are still working with coping skills over here... when life throws us curve balls such as these.”

Lane went on to reveal that Meyers, who has previously struggled with substance abuse, relapsed following the news of his wife’s miscarriage.

“Depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with. He has been able to turn any ugliness and hurt in his life into art and is the strongest person I know,” she wrote. “I do not know anyone who has been through what he has been through and reached his level of successes. It does seem though that every time we seem to be making so much progress... sometimes it's like two steps forward, one step back.”

She acknowledged the photos of her husband that surfaced, featuring him under the influence.

“My husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news,” she said. “I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but ... it's ok. It's ok. Maybe you have/had a family to feed and need/needed money? I don't know. We forgive you.”

She also assured fans that Meyers was doing better, writing, “He is safe and with his sober living companion and bodyguard to get into a detox closer to home since he was denied hospital help twice in Ireland because of an already two month wait period.”

Lane concluded by saying, “Life is life. Life is beautiful. Life is tough sometimes though so let's try not looking down at someone unless we intend on helping them up.”

The couple are already parents to son, Wolf, whom they welcomed in December 2016.

