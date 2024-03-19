Jonathan Majors Sued for Assault and Defamation by Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari

Jonathan Majors has been sued by his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari for alleged assault, battery and defamation from incidents dating between 2021 and 2023. Last December, Majors was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against Jabbari from a March 2023 altercation in New York City.

Jabbari filed her suit, which was obtained by Variety, in New York federal court on Tuesday and accused Majors of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation. The defamation allegation comes from the “Good Morning America” interview Majors gave after his conviction in which the actor said he “never laid [his] hands on a woman.” In the December trial, Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry repeatedly characterized Jabbari as lying about the injuries she sustained in the March 2023 incident.

Majors and Jabbari met in 2021 while the actor was filming Marvel’s “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in London, and they subsequently began dating. They moved into a London apartment together while he filmed Season 2 of Marvel’s “Loki” series in 2022. In the lawsuit, Jabbari alleges that she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse and controlling behavior while they dated, and that Majors would threaten to harm himself if she ended their relationship.

During one incident in Los Angeles in 2022, Jabbari’s lawsuit alleges that “Majors became angry with Grace. She became afraid and instinctively tried to calm him down. Majors began shouting in Grace’s face and grabbed both her arms, pinning them to her body. He then shoved her into the shower door, causing the shower door to open. He then threw her body into the shower wall, causing her head to hit the wall. When Grace tried to escape, things escalated. In an effort to stop the abuse, Grace informed Majors that she was going to have to inform his team of what he had done to her, at which point, Majors began throwing candles and other objects in a frenzied state, denting the wall and leaving glass shattered on the floor.”

During another incident in London in 2022, the lawsuit claims “Majors pushed Grace so hard that it bruised her backside. When Grace got up, she attempted to leave the house. Majors picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car. Grace began shouting for help. Majors then forcefully grabbed Grace, placing her in a headlock and put his hand over her mouth to prevent someone from hearing her cries for help. He brought Grace back into their house and held his hands around her neck, stating that he wanted to kill her, and that he was going to kill her. Majors then started hitting Grace’s head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

The lawsuit also includes text messages between the couple in which Majors dissuaded Jabbari from seeking medical help and threatened to kill himself. Parts of these texts were used in the December 2023 trial, though they were only allowed as background information and not evidence related to the March 2023 altercation.

Majors is set to be sentenced next month for his December 2023 conviction. In the wake of his conviction, he was fired by Marvel from his villain role as Kang the Conqueror, and his bodybuilding movie, “Magazine Dreams,” was removed from Searchlight’s release calendar. Though his acting career has taken a turn following his conviction, he recently attended the NAACP Awards last weekend with his girlfriend, Meagan Good.

