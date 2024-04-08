Jonathan Majors sentenced to 1 year of domestic violence counseling. What to know about the case.

Jonathan Majors has been sentenced to probation in his domestic violence case. The 34-year-old actor, who was convicted of assaulting his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, was given one year of domestic violence counseling.

Majors, whose career was derailed by the allegations, had faced up to one year in jail.

🚨 What just happened?

On Monday, Majors, who has maintained his innocence, appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court for sentencing on two counts: reckless assault in the third degree, a misdemeanor, and harassment in the second degree, a violation. He arrived wearing a blue and white coat and sunglasses. He was accompanied by his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good.

An emotional Jabbari delivered a victim impact statement, telling the court, “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he is above the law,” the Independent reported.

Majors arrived at court in NYC with girlfriend Meagan Good. (Brittainy Newman/AP)

Majors declined to make a statement at sentencing.

Assistant District Attorney Kelli Galloway asked Judge Michael Gaffey to sentence Majors to 52 weeks of an in-person domestic violence program or 26 weeks of jail time. She said that instead of “showing contrition” after his arrest, he was behind a “high-powered PR campaign” against the victim. Gaffey said he didn’t believe jail was necessary, instead sentencing Majors to one year in a battery program.

While Majors’s attorney asked that the actor be able to do the program remotely so he could work, the judge said it would be in-person. Majors also must continue therapy. The judge also awarded Jabbari a protection order that Majors has to pay $250 for.

⚖️ How did we get here?

Majors was considered a rising star in Hollywood — with roles in Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as villain Kang the Conqueror, Creed III and TV’s Lovecraft Country — when he was arrested in March 2023 after a dispute with his girlfriend of two years in Manhattan.

Jabbari, a dancer from the U.K., testified at the trial that Majors struck her on the side of the head, twisted her arm behind her back and squeezed her finger until it fractured during a fight in the back of a livery car. Prosecutors painted the incident as part of a cycle of abuse, citing an incident the year before in London when Majors asked Jabbari not to seek medical treatment for a head injury because it would “lead to an investigation.”

Majors did not testify during the trial, but his attorney Priya Chaudhry painted him as the victim and Jabbari the aggressor. During closing arguments, Chaudhry asked the jury to “end this nightmare for Jonathan Majors,” who was supported throughout the trial by current girlfriend Meagan Good.

Majors was acquitted of a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment during his December trial.

Judge Gaffey rejected an eleventh hour attempt to have the criminal charges against Majors tossed on April 1.

🎬Has he faced career fallout?

There’s been significant fallout for Majors. Almost immediately after his arrest, his agent and publicist dropped him. He was cut from multiple projects and lost brand deals. A Rolling Stone exposé followed, alleging a pattern of “extreme abuse” dating back nearly a decade with claims that Majors was physically and/or emotionally abusive with two other past romantic partners. (Majors denied those allegations as well.)

Majors was featured in Season 2 of Loki in 2023. After the guilty verdict, Disney fired him, cutting him from the role of Kang the Conqueror in upcoming films (Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars).

Majors broke his silence about the abuse allegations in an interview with ABC News in January. “I was reckless with her heart, not with her body,” Majors said in it, adding, “My hands have never struck a woman, ever.”

Jabbari sued him for defamation over the interview.

In a statement prior to sentencing, Majors’s attorney said the actor “continues to draw strength from his friends, fans, family and dogs.” He looks forward to “closing this chapter” and “redirecting his time and energy fully toward his family and his art.”

Majors did not comment as he left court.