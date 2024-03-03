Jonathan Majors Makes Appearance At AAFCA Special Achievement Awards Event After Assault Verdict

Jonathan Majors has made his first public appearance at an industry event after being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment. The Lovecraft Country alum attended the 7th Annual AAFCA Special Achievement Awards luncheon with Meagan Good.

The couple walked the red carpet of the event held at the Centennial Room at the Los Angeles Athletic Club in downtown Los Angeles.

Majors’ sentencing for his domestic violence convictions is scheduled for April when he will find out if he’ll have to serve time in jail.

At the invitation-only luncheon, bestowed honors upon the feature film Killers of the Flower Moon, which received the Stanley & Karen Kramer Social Justice Award for shining a light on the true story of the infamous Osage Nation murders.

Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner, the producing duo behind Foxxhole Productions, were honored with AAFCA’s Producers Award for their work on films like They Cloned Tyrone, Story Ave, and The Burial.

Renowned choreographer Fatima Robinson was presented with AAFCA’s Salute to Excellence Award, in recognition of her contributions to the art of choreography, including her work on The Color Purple.

The late Michael Latt received the inaugural Freedom Award, established in his honor, recognizing his legacy as an exceptional marketing strategist, thought leader, and founder of Lead With Love.

Filmmaker Deon Taylor was honored with the Horizon Award, which spotlights and celebrates a talent on the rise.

Delta Air Lines was honored with AAFCA’s Film Advocate Award in recognition of their commitment to diversity in entertainment offered aboard Delta flights and embracing emerging filmmakers with their programming.

Previous AAFCA Special Achievement Awards honorees include Ruth Carter, Jason Blum, Edward James Olmos, Pearlena Igbokwe, Channing Dungey, Sherry Lansing, John M. Chu, and Wesley Morris, among others.

See photos of Majors and Good at the AAFCA event below.

