Jonathan Majors files domestic violence complaint against his accuser in assault case

Marvel star Jonathan Majors filed a domestic violence complaint against his former girlfriend who accused him of assault, alleging she is the one who attacked him during a March 25 dispute in New York, according to an incident report obtained by Insider.

The Creed III actor, who was arraigned on several assault and harassment charges following the dispute, claimed that his "drunk and hysterical" accuser had scratched, slapped, and grabbed at his face and caused him to bleed per Insider. Majors also alleged his accuser has attacked him on prior occasions, though none were reported, including a "verbal dispute in London that became physical."

In the March domestic dispute, Majors was accused of twisting his accuser's arm, striking her head and ear, and shoving her into a vehicle. The woman was treated for injuries at a hospital and granted a full temporary restraining order. The Marvel actor denied causing the injuries in the report and maintained that he was not violent toward his accuser, alleging that she was the one to become violent while accusing him of texting with other women.

Jonathan Majors attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jonathan Majors

"From the beginning, we have said Jonathan Majors is innocent and provably the victim here," Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement shared with EW. "Last week, for the first time, Mr. Majors met with the NYPD to present them with evidence of what really happened on that night."

The Manhattan District Attorney's office declined to comment on the complaint when reached by EW, while the NYPD confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and did not provide further comment. Majors is set to head to trial on Aug. 3 for the misdemeanor assault case stemming from his accuser's allegations.

