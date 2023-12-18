Jonathan Majors Dropped by Marvel After Guilty Verdict

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by Marvel Studios and will no longer portray Kang the Conqueror going forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), The Wrap has confirmed.

The decision comes after the actor’s misdeamornor trial found Majors guilty of assault and harrassment in the domestic violence case against the Marvel and “Creed III” actor who was accused of physically assaulting his ex-girlfriend the night they ended a two-year relationship in March. Sentencing is scheduled for February.

Over nearly two weeks, the six-person jury – comprised of three men and three women – listened to emotional testimony, including from 30-year-old British national Grace Jabbari. She described being in a serious relationship with Majors on the night she saw a text from another woman on his phone. After Jabbari grabbed his phone, she testified that Majors hurt her finger and arm while forcefully taking back the phone, and struck her head in the process.

Majors’ defense team argued that Jabbari was actually the aggressor that night. They presented the jury with images showing Jabbari out partying with strangers right after the Chinatown altercation. The photos were of the professional dancer mingling with people she had just met on the street. Additionally, the jury listened to a recording of a 9-1-1 call placed by Majors the next morning. He had found Jabbari locked inside his Chelsea apartment and called 9-1-1 due to concerns for her safety.

The prosecution aimed to portray Majors as having a pattern of abuse and manipulation. When Jabbari took the stand last week, she testified about Majors’ escalating behavior in the months leading up to March 25. She described him as having increasing volatile outbursts and exhibiting controlling actions towards her during this time. Her testimony culminated in recounting the physical fight that broke out between them in the backseat of a Cadillac Escalade on the night of March 25.

Jonathan Majors first stepped onto the Marvel scene in summer 2021 as He Who Remains – a zany custodian of the timeline debuting in Disney+’s hit show “Loki.” Majors brought an oddball energy to this original character, as He Who Remains was the first variant of MCU villain Kang.

Majors then appeared as Kang the Conqueror in Marvel Studios “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” earlier this year.

Scoring only 46% on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” garnered scathingly poor reviews from critics. The film’s dismal rating places it among the most poorly received in the annals of Marvel Cinematic Universe history, almost equaling “Eternals'” franchise-worst 47% score.

More to come…

The post Jonathan Majors Dropped by Marvel After Guilty Verdict appeared first on TheWrap.